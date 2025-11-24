Campy Cult Holiday Show CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS to Return to The Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The raucous and hilarious CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS, hailed by audiences as “a lewd delight” and by the playwright’s father as “an improvement upon his other plays”, returns to The Tank for 7 performances only beginning December 11th.

Chloe Papp has never had a real Christmas. She's the most famous IHOP waitress in all of Nutley NJ, has a possibly-gay boyfriend, and is making a killing selling fart-jars on her OnlyFans, but she needs Santa to give her the Christmas she's always wanted. When an evil flying octopus captures Santa on Christmas Eve, Chloe embarks on a perilous journey through the streets of New York to save Santa, find herself, chug White Claws, and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

The playwright, Dr. Flappy Manders, PhD, DDR, ROFL, AmSat is also the author of Anton is F@cking Dead, which received a professional reading at The Tank NYC. His arrival on the scene has been hailed by critics as "Clickhole Dostoyevsky," and "John Waters for people who take the NJPath."

Now in its 4th year, Chloe Saves Christmas returns with much of its 2021 original cast, including Amanda Wilson Maloof, Sam Turlington, Sean Mannix, Bobby Allan, and Gavin Cranmer, with Jeff Hines-Mohrman joining the company. This Actors Equity Association approved showcase is directed by Jay Giffin. It is stage managed by Aubrey Mann, with scenic design by Max Kemper, costume design by Seo Yun, lighting design by Ethan Feil, and puppet design by Rose Goodman. Social media management is by Michael Ryterski. Miles Mandwelle and Ben Odom are producers.

Tickets on sale now at http://www.chloesaves.christmas/