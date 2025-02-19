CLOSED DOORS Premieres at the NYC Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when past wounds are confronted in the most unexpected of places? Closed Doors, a powerful new play by acclaimed playwright Tim Hayes, is set to make its debut at the New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York. Directed by Triza Cox, this thought-provoking drama will take the stage at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Wed April 2 at 6:30pm, Wed April 9 at 8:10pm, Sun April 13th at 3:40pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm.

Claire, a successful activist, and her friend, Raven, find themselves trapped in a New York City elevator during a brutal winter storm. The storm outside is nothing compared to the tension inside when Claire realizes that the third occupant in the elevator is none other than her estranged father, John, a respected Manhattan criminal court judge, with whom she has an unresolved history. As time passes and escape remains uncertain, the intense, anxiety-filled circumstances present an opportunity for reconciliation, however, generational divides, ambition, a failed judicial system and the revelation of an explosive secret all threaten the likelihood of success.

“With Closed Doors, I wanted to explore, in an extreme circumstance, how generational divides affect our lives; with regard to technology, belief systems and, unfortunately, the all too frequent occurrence of parental estrangement,” says playwright Tim Hayes. “The play is about family, accountability, injustice and the walls we build - both literally and emotionally - to protect ourselves.”

Director Triza Cox adds, “This play demonstrates how our internal perspectives, memories, and beliefs collide, affect, and disrupt the lives of others.”

Comments