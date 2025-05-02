Buffy Sierra To Premiere New Performance EXAM At La MaMa In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buffy Sierra will premiere a new performance, Exam, running at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, May 8-11. Directed by Buffy with frequent collaborator MTHR TRSA.

EXAM is performed with an assembly of artists working across media and forms including ARCHANGEL, Aeon Andreas, CASSILS, Kebra-Seyoun Charles, Mars Hobrecker, Maxi Hawkeye Canion, STEFA*, Sterling Tull, troizel xx, and more.

Buffy's EXAM is a performance art pop concert as anatomical theatre, stripping the tendons of America's transsex-obsessed musculature and exposing its bones for sensory examination under the harsh glow of neon lights.

Created as a suite of performances, EXAM includes:

EXAM: Antemortem with troizel xx on May 8

EXAM: Perimortem with Aeon Andreas on May 9

EXAM: Postmortem with CASSILS on May 10

EXAM: Electroanalysis on May 11

The three evenings and one afternoon of distinct productions can be attended as individual events or in sequence.

EXAM will be performed at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 8, Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. EXAM: Electroanalysis will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 11.

Tickets are $25.00 and available at lamama.org/exam.

