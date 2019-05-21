Broadway Regulars Join NYC Stand-Ups For Night Of Jason-Robert-Brown-Inspired Comedy

Are you a Cathy or a Jamie?

It's been 5 years since the 2014 "film" adaptation of The Last Five Years and it's high time to bring some justice back to the beloved classic(?) two-person musical everyone sings when they're alone in a car!!

This month's iteration of New Team Honeybear's monthly musical variety series [Insert Musical] Jokes! welcomes Broadway's best for a night of original comedy all inspired by a love for JRB's hit musical.

Julie Reiber (Come from Away) and Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys) join the cast this month along with comedians Jay Malsky, Sarah Naughton, Jake Weinstein, Lucy Cottrell, and Jen Clark.

Anthony Jackson and Jeff Mondoro of New Team Honeybear host at Improv Asylum NYC (307 W 26th St in Chelsea) on Thursday May 23, 10pm.

Featuring

Julie Reiber (Come From Away, Wicked)

Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys)

Jay Malsky (UCB, NBC Diversity Showcase)

Sarah Naughton (Lincoln Center, 54 Below)

Jake Weinstein (BAM)

Lucy Cottrell (Jezebel, Reductress)

& Jen Clark as the Judge





