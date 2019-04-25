Broadway Dreams Completes Its Fourth Consecutive Collaboration In Russia

Broadway Dreams once again demonstrated the unifying power of the arts when the internationally renowned performing arts education program sent a team of Broadway professionals to Moscow, Russia for the fourth consecutive year. Through a landmark partnership created between the non-profit organization, Broadway Moscow Theatre Company, the U.S. Embassy, and the U.S. Department of State, Broadway Dreams offered their unique brand of Broadway master classes to professional and aspiring Russian musical theater performers of all ages during a ten-day intensive program. The collaboration culminated in two public performances at the MDM Theatre on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

"It's hard to believe that last night's performance marked our fourth year of programming in Moscow," said Broadway Dreams Founder and President, Annette Tanner. "During this time, our team has developed long-lasting, meaningful relationships with our friends in Russia and we look forward to our time here all year long. As political tensions continue to escalate, we are honored that the U.S. and Russian governments consider our partnership to be one of the few successful collaborations between our two nations and, therefore, continue to provide the funding to make it possible. This speaks so deeply to the undeniable power and unifying nature of the performing arts.

"For two decades our professional team in Moscow has been working on developing Russian musical theatre in accordance with the Broadway model, creating a unique synthesis of the Russian Drama school, established by Chekhov, Stanislavsky, Meyerhold, Tairov, and the culture of the true Broadway musicals," said Dmitry Bogachev, Founder and CEO of Moscow Broadway. "Over the past five years, our close collaboration with American colleagues - real Broadway professionals as part of the Broadway Dreams cultural-educational program, helped open up opportunities for the aspiring and professional talented performers to realize themselves in the genre that was new to them. Over the course of these years, our workshops have welcomed over 400 musical theatre performers. Many of them went on to continue their careers on the stages of Russian theatres, and some went to Broadway. It is an excellent result and we will continue, especially because such cultural initiatives bring people closer."

Lead by Broadway Dreams Founder and President, Annette Tanner, the Broadway Dreams Russia faculty included the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia, Once on This Island), Tyler Hanes (CATS), Matthew Scott (Jersey Boys), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), choreographer Victor Jackson (Kandi Burruss, Lil' Wayne, Jennifer Hudson), musical director Balint Varga, and director Gordon Greenberg (Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn). Together the Broadway professionals and Russian performers united to prepare and perform an hour and a half Broadway-style cabaret covering more than 60 years of the history of American and British musical theater and cinema, including songs from such classics as Fiddler on the Roof, An American in Paris, Marry Poppins, A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar, Nine, Chicago, and Anastasia.

Broadway Dreams, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization established in 2006, provides young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents. Broadway Dreams seeks to empower these aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year. To date, over 13,000 students have participated, with over one million dollars ($1M) in financial needs-based scholarships. The organization takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists, giving them the tools, support and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, more than170 students have landed roles in Broadway, national touring and regional productions, including every company of the Tony Award-winning smash hit Hamilton, Frozen, Waitress, School of Rock - The Musical, The Color Purple, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Miss Saigon, The Book of Mormon and more.

Broadway Dreams offers year-round programming in more than nine U.S. cities as well as Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, and Russia.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, or to register for programs, visit www.BroadwayDreams.org.





