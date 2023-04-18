Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theater's ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Performances begin April 20.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Brian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theater's ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Brian Childers will join the cast of AMT Theater's new musical, On The Right Track. It features music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello and is directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. Childers will replace Cody Gerszewski beginning Thursday, April 20, 2023, joining Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind) and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).

On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives. The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold. Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.

Brian Childers As an actor, he received the 2002 Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical" and the Mary Goldwater Award for his performance as Danny Kaye in Danny and Sylvia: A Musical Love Story. The national tour of his new one-man show An Evening with Danny Kaye has received rave reviews coast to coast, including Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC OFF BROADWAY: Danny and Sylvia, The Danny Kaye Musical (Danny Kaye), An Unbalanced mind (Man 1) NATIONAL TOUR: The Kid from Brooklyn (Danny Kaye-Original), The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (Tom Sawyer). NEW YORK: Lady in the Dark (Russel Paxton Cover) City Center; Recovery (Demon/Damien) Theater for the New City. My Wife in a Chador(John) Theater for the New City; Sophia (Jake Kelly) Write Act Repertory; Obama in Naples (Paolo) June Havoc Theatre; Freedom's Song: A New Musical; Miracle on 34th St.The Musical (Marvin Shellhammer) Theatrical Gems; Promenade (Prisoner 105) New World Stages, The Musicals of Off-Broadway; Scandalous Behavior (Joseph Surface) York Theatre; On the Town (Gabey) St. George Theatre; MeesterAmerika (Joey). REGIONAL: 90 North (Ensemble) Kennedy Center; The Titans(Bobby Kennedy) Kennedy Center; Lucky Stiff (Harry Witherspoon) Forum Theatre; Becoming George (The Prince) Metrostage; The Boys in the Band (Emory); Hollywood Pinafore (Ralph Rackstraw); The Robber Bridegroom (Jamie Lockhart); The Second Man(Austin Lowe) The American Century Theatre; Man of La Mancha, Olney Theatre; Crack Between the Worlds, Studio Theatre; SOLOIST: Hollywood Bowl: A Ball at the Bowl with the LA Philharmonic, Dodger Stadium (Special Guest Entertainer); Lincoln Center (A Tribute to Danny Kaye); Kennedy Center (Not a Day Goes By). Brian recently released his first Solo Album, Life Unfurled, on all platforms. Brian is a proud member of Actor's Equity. Visit: Life-Unfurled.com, BrianChilders.net and AnEveningWithDannyKaye.com

The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kruger (Production Stage Manager), and Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director/Prop).



