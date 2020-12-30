Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present 100 Years of the Broadway Musical

100 years, 11 Decades, and over 5 hours of performing to celebrate the History of the Broadway Musical! Internationally acclaimed crossover artist Brian Cheney and Broadway pianist Cathy Venable have recorded an entire catalogue of a century of hits from Musical Theater. Both artists, recording during the time of Covid-19, have collaborated from their home studios. Cheney from Lyme, CT and Venable from Tulsa, OK.

Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display online since the beginning of April. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering wonderfully eclectic programs for eighth months. Most recently, Cheney has found himself exploring the history of the Broadway musical through his "Decades" concerts teaming up with Broadway pianist and conductor Cathy Venable.

Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

The result of this wonderful collaboration? A concert series unlike anything ever seen before online. Two world class artists taking a historical look at the evolution of the Broadway Musical. A Century On Broadway is available for free as a Youtube Playlist.