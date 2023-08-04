Black Spectrum Theatre Announces 54th Season And Subscription

Currently, for a limited time offer, members can experience seven months of unforgettable entertainment for just $99.

Aug. 04, 2023

Theatre and entertainment fans overall still have some time to become a Black Spectrum Theatre subscriber to see all the plays in the 54th season for free this fall.

This year, the multi-award-winning Queens-based institution will put on nine plays (including two musicals and a play reading series), three concerts as well as the return of Def Poetry Jam and a must-see panel discussion about reparations.

The new season kicks off in October with Mandela (October 6th and 7th); A Conversation With Millie Jackson Live & Uncensored! (November 25); The Last Block Association (October 26 - November 5) and 'Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa (December 27 - December 30), both of which were written by Black Spectrum Theatre's founder and executive producer Carl Clay.

"I like being a member because Black Spectrum Theatre puts on wonderful shows for the community," says one subscriber from St. Albans. "My friends used to get jealous that they had to pay when we would come to shows. Now, they are members, too."

Other shows on the lineup include Mountaintop, which chronicles Martin Luther King, Jr.'s last night on earth; Friendship Express; Kings of Soul: Valentine Tribute; Def Poetry Jam; Symposium on Reparations; Black Spurs: The Musical; BIPOC Play Reading Series; Natural Woman: An Aretha Story; Clean Sheets; Mother's Day Brunch/Concert Doo-Wop with the (T.S.T.) The Spinners Tribute; The Heartbeats; and The Miracles.

The Black Spectrum Theatre Company is a unique multi-award-winning and multifaceted performing arts and media company based in Queens, New York in its 53rd year of operations. It has and continues to train actors and produces seven main stage productions each season along with play reading series, film premieres, annual concerts, festivals. The company offers a subscription to see all plays for free and concerts at discounted rates. The space is also utilized for fundraisers, rentals, and vendors. Additional programs include the Entertainment Careers After-School Program (ECAP), which prepares more than 300 students for their dream destinations. Executive producer, Carl Clay, says the mission is to produce stories that capture the Black experience, both past and present. For more information, contact our office at 718-723-1800; visit our website atClick Here.




Recommended For You