Benefit Reading Of BROS FOR HOES, a One-Act Comedy About SantaCon, To Take Place In West Village
The play, written by Kane, will be directed by Jeppesen and feature in the cast Thomson, Ty Gailloux, Nathaniel Jackson, Carl Richey, and more.
Independent producers Emily Jeppesen, Rebecca Kane, and Taylor Thomson will present a reading of a new one-act comedy in a performance entitled "Bros for Hoes: A SantaCon Play Benefit Reading" on December 12th, 2022. The play centers around various New York City personalities trying to have a fun day out during SantaCon to distract from their troubles (and they succeed... mostly). All proceeds go toward a production of the play Tight (Haha Nice) in 2023, also produced by Jeppesen, Kane, and Thomson. Tight is a romcom for the stage centering women's issues of sexual health, pleasure, and education. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the project's website or NYFA project listing.
The play, written by Kane, will be directed by Jeppesen and feature in the cast Thomson, Ty Gailloux, Nathaniel Jackson, Carl Richey, Mary Sheridan, and Hannah Elizabeth Williams, with further casting to be announced soon.
It will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church, 81 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014. The performance is at 8:00pm, with doors at 7:30. There is a suggested donation at the door of $10 . There will be QR codes available at the event to scan and reach a link to make further payments toward a production of Tight through New York Foundation for the Arts (Tight is a fiscally sponsored production).
For more information on Tight, visit tighttheplay.com or follow the show's progress on Instagram @tighttheplay.
