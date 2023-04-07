Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)

Performances are on May 24.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Click Here (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.

AMOC* artists traverse centuries and landscapes in two unique programs that bring audiences from the summer sunset to theatrical night. The first, at 7PM, includes Cassandra Miller's About Bach-a patient meditation on melody, memory, and the passage of time at the day's end-and Andrew McIntosh's Little Jimmy, which combines field recordings, piano, and percussion to reflect Southern California's terrifyingly sublime expanse.

The second, at 9PM, captures the irreverent eclecticism of AMOC*, featuring the Company's own members' original works alongside pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, Fang Man, and Antonio Vivaldi. Influences as varied as ancient Roman history, Peking opera, Mexican folk music, and classical Italian poetry are unified by an attention to the rhythms of speech in song and the grooving rhythm of drums and percussion.

BAC Salon: AMOC* will feature Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; Keir GoGwilt, violin; Miranda Cuckson, violin; Carrie Frey*, viola; Coleman Itzkoff, cello; Doug Balliett, bass; Emi Ferguson, flute; Conor Hanick, piano; Matthew Aucoin, piano; Jonny Allen, percussion; Clara Warnaar*, percussion; Mary Ellen Stebbins, lighting designer (*Guest Artist).

BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)

Sunset Program

Wednesday, May 24 at 7PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

Tickets: $25 at Click Here

Running Time: 60 minutes

This program consists of two substantial works accompanying the summer sunset over the Hudson River. Cassandra Miller's string quartet, About Bach, is a patient meditation on melody, memory, and the passage of time at the day's end. Andrew McIntosh's Little Jimmy takes its name from a campsite on Mt. Islip in the Angeles National Forest, closed in August 2020 after the Bobcat Fire. Through a combination of field recordings, two pianos, and an assortment of percussion instruments, the piece reflects Southern California's terrifyingly sublime expanse.

Cassandra Miller: "About Bach"

Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Carrie Frey*, Coleman Itzkoff

Andrew McIntosh: "Little Jimmy"

Matthew Aucoin, Conor Hanick, Jonny Allen, Clara Warnaar*

BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)

Evening Program

Wednesday, May 24 at 9PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

Tickets: $25 at Click Here

Running Time: 60 minutes

This program captures the irreverent eclecticism of AMOC*, moving between influences as varied as ancient Roman history, Peking opera, Mexican folk music, and classical Italian poetry. The program is unified by an attention to the rhythms of speech in song, and the grooving rhythm of drums and percussion. Featuring AMOC* members' original works alongside pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, Fang Man, and Antonio Vivaldi, this program is full of exciting performances paired with a signature theatrical attention to lighting and flow.

Doug Balliett: "Honorius" from Rome is Falling

Full ensemble

Gabriela Ortiz: "Denibee"

Emi Ferguson, Doug Balliett, Jonny Allen

Fang Man: "Thirsty Stone I"

Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Jonny Allen

Matthew Aucoin: "This Earth"

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Matthew Aucoin

Antono Vivaldi: "Sol da te"

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Coleman Itzkoff, Doug Balliett




Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Photo
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattans UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI Photo
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
National Queer Theater Hosts WERE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SH Photo
National Queer Theater Hosts WE'RE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SHARING, April 19
National Queer Theater presents We're Here to Stay, Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater Final Sharing.
Shakespeare & Company and Fordham University Announce NYC Shakespeare Workshop, May 10 Photo
Shakespeare & Company and Fordham University Announce NYC Shakespeare Workshop, May 10-14
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced it will hold a five-day Shakespeare Intensive in partnership with Fordham University's Department of Theater at Lincoln Center, New York, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10 through Sunday, May 14.

More Hot Stories For You


Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)
April 7, 2023

​​​​​​​Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This MonthElizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
April 7, 2023

A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
THE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts CenterTHE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts Center
April 7, 2023

What if Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream sprang forth from the psyche of a 12-year-old girl? What if the classic, beloved comedy was her subconscious being set free from societal power pressures, social constructs, and leads her out of the shadows of doubt and chaos into transformed identity? The Neo-Political Cowgirls bring The Dreamer to HERE Arts Center spring 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York CityRen Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
April 6, 2023

Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURINorthern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
April 6, 2023

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
share
close sound sound