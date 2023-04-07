Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)

Click Here (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.

AMOC* artists traverse centuries and landscapes in two unique programs that bring audiences from the summer sunset to theatrical night. The first, at 7PM, includes Cassandra Miller's About Bach-a patient meditation on melody, memory, and the passage of time at the day's end-and Andrew McIntosh's Little Jimmy, which combines field recordings, piano, and percussion to reflect Southern California's terrifyingly sublime expanse.

The second, at 9PM, captures the irreverent eclecticism of AMOC*, featuring the Company's own members' original works alongside pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, Fang Man, and Antonio Vivaldi. Influences as varied as ancient Roman history, Peking opera, Mexican folk music, and classical Italian poetry are unified by an attention to the rhythms of speech in song and the grooving rhythm of drums and percussion.

BAC Salon: AMOC* will feature Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; Keir GoGwilt, violin; Miranda Cuckson, violin; Carrie Frey*, viola; Coleman Itzkoff, cello; Doug Balliett, bass; Emi Ferguson, flute; Conor Hanick, piano; Matthew Aucoin, piano; Jonny Allen, percussion; Clara Warnaar*, percussion; Mary Ellen Stebbins, lighting designer (*Guest Artist).

BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)

Sunset Program

Wednesday, May 24 at 7PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

Tickets: $25

Running Time: 60 minutes

This program consists of two substantial works accompanying the summer sunset over the Hudson River. Cassandra Miller's string quartet, About Bach, is a patient meditation on melody, memory, and the passage of time at the day's end. Andrew McIntosh's Little Jimmy takes its name from a campsite on Mt. Islip in the Angeles National Forest, closed in August 2020 after the Bobcat Fire. Through a combination of field recordings, two pianos, and an assortment of percussion instruments, the piece reflects Southern California's terrifyingly sublime expanse.

Cassandra Miller: "About Bach"

Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Carrie Frey*, Coleman Itzkoff

Andrew McIntosh: "Little Jimmy"

Matthew Aucoin, Conor Hanick, Jonny Allen, Clara Warnaar*

BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company)

Evening Program

Wednesday, May 24 at 9PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

Tickets: $25

Running Time: 60 minutes

This program captures the irreverent eclecticism of AMOC*, moving between influences as varied as ancient Roman history, Peking opera, Mexican folk music, and classical Italian poetry. The program is unified by an attention to the rhythms of speech in song, and the grooving rhythm of drums and percussion. Featuring AMOC* members' original works alongside pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, Fang Man, and Antonio Vivaldi, this program is full of exciting performances paired with a signature theatrical attention to lighting and flow.

Doug Balliett: "Honorius" from Rome is Falling

Full ensemble

Gabriela Ortiz: "Denibee"

Emi Ferguson, Doug Balliett, Jonny Allen

Fang Man: "Thirsty Stone I"

Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Jonny Allen

Matthew Aucoin: "This Earth"

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Matthew Aucoin

Antono Vivaldi: "Sol da te"

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Keir GoGwilt, Miranda Cuckson, Coleman Itzkoff, Doug Balliett