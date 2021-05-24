Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nomad Theatrical

Guides include Amber Calderon, Elijah Lancaster, Lee Malinski, Brian Nikon, James Sterling, and Wrigley Tatts.

May. 24, 2021  

BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nomad Theatrical Take a deep dive into the hearts and minds of 6 New York characters as you follow them through one of the coolest, most diverse, and storied neighborhoods in our city, The East Village. Wearing a simple listening device, you'll cover 2 miles in 70 minutes, so comfortable shoes strongly advised! The entire event is outdoors, with masks worn and social distance observed.

Dates currently available: 5/20, 5/21, 5/22, 5/27, 5/28, 5/29, 6/3, 6/4, 6/5

1 tour per evening, Start Time: 6:00pm
Rain Dates, TBA: 6/2, 6/8, 6/9
Possible Extension, TBA: 6/10, 6/11, 6/12

The Artists:

Produced and Directed by Grant Neale

Written by Chiori Miyagawa, Grant Neale, Ravin Patterson, Danielle Soames, Saviana Stanescu, Michael Wilson

Guides: Amber Calderon, Elijah Lancaster, Lee Malinski, Brian Nikon, James Sterling, Wrigley Tatts

Music Composed by Katie Down, Lyrics by Ravin Patterson

Musicians: Matt Darriau, Katie Down, Yoshi Fruchter, Arnold Hammerschlag, Max Kutner, Philippa Thompson, Vocalist: Susan Tobocman.

Stage Manager: Karen Oughtred Theatrical Wizard: Bob Gilbo Graphic Designer: Allen Spector

Learn more at https://www.nomadtheatrical.com/home/67f45e26-9b6f-4358-92d8-01f3c4091410-a2tbn-lwxhy.


