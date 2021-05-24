BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nomad Theatrical
Take a deep dive into the hearts and minds of 6 New York characters as you follow them through one of the coolest, most diverse, and storied neighborhoods in our city, The East Village. Wearing a simple listening device, you'll cover 2 miles in 70 minutes, so comfortable shoes strongly advised! The entire event is outdoors, with masks worn and social distance observed.
Dates currently available: 5/20, 5/21, 5/22, 5/27, 5/28, 5/29, 6/3, 6/4, 6/5
1 tour per evening, Start Time: 6:00pm
Rain Dates, TBA: 6/2, 6/8, 6/9
Possible Extension, TBA: 6/10, 6/11, 6/12
The Artists:
Produced and Directed by Grant Neale
Written by Chiori Miyagawa, Grant Neale, Ravin Patterson, Danielle Soames, Saviana Stanescu, Michael Wilson
Guides: Amber Calderon, Elijah Lancaster, Lee Malinski, Brian Nikon, James Sterling, Wrigley Tatts
Music Composed by Katie Down, Lyrics by Ravin Patterson
Musicians: Matt Darriau, Katie Down, Yoshi Fruchter, Arnold Hammerschlag, Max Kutner, Philippa Thompson, Vocalist: Susan Tobocman.
Stage Manager: Karen Oughtred Theatrical Wizard: Bob Gilbo Graphic Designer: Allen Spector
Learn more at https://www.nomadtheatrical.com/home/67f45e26-9b6f-4358-92d8-01f3c4091410-a2tbn-lwxhy.