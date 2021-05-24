BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nomad Theatrical

Take a deep dive into the hearts and minds of 6 New York characters as you follow them through one of the coolest, most diverse, and storied neighborhoods in our city, The East Village. Wearing a simple listening device, you'll cover 2 miles in 70 minutes, so comfortable shoes strongly advised! The entire event is outdoors, with masks worn and social distance observed.

Dates currently available: 5/20, 5/21, 5/22, 5/27, 5/28, 5/29, 6/3, 6/4, 6/5

1 tour per evening, Start Time: 6:00pm

Rain Dates, TBA: 6/2, 6/8, 6/9

Possible Extension, TBA: 6/10, 6/11, 6/12

The Artists:

Produced and Directed by Grant Neale

Written by Chiori Miyagawa, Grant Neale, Ravin Patterson, Danielle Soames, Saviana Stanescu, Michael Wilson

Guides: Amber Calderon, Elijah Lancaster, Lee Malinski, Brian Nikon, James Sterling, Wrigley Tatts

Music Composed by Katie Down, Lyrics by Ravin Patterson

Musicians: Matt Darriau, Katie Down, Yoshi Fruchter, Arnold Hammerschlag, Max Kutner, Philippa Thompson, Vocalist: Susan Tobocman.

Stage Manager: Karen Oughtred Theatrical Wizard: Bob Gilbo Graphic Designer: Allen Spector

Learn more at https://www.nomadtheatrical.com/home/67f45e26-9b6f-4358-92d8-01f3c4091410-a2tbn-lwxhy.