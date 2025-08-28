BROKEN IMAGES Comes to the Paradise Factory Theater in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broken Images is a one-woman psychological thriller written by Rhodes Scholar and Bharatiya Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad (1938-2019), one of India's most distinguished contemporary playwrights. Starring Neeraja Ramjee and directed by Susanna Jaramillo, sixteen performances will be staged from November 6-23, 2025, at Paradise Factory Theater, 64 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003.

In this riveting one-woman show, a writer's sudden international acclaim triggers an unexpected confrontation - with herself. As her own image becomes her harshest critic, secrets unravel in this gripping exploration of ambition, identity, and truth. What happens when success comes at the cost of authenticity? How far would you go to prove your worth? Originally premiered to critical acclaim, Broken Images has resonated with international audiences for its prescient exploration of identity and authenticity, themes that feel particularly urgent in today's social media landscape.

"In our age of social media and constant self-curation, Broken Images forced me to confront my own relationship with authenticity as both an artist and a person," says producer and performer Neeraja Ramjee. "A universal story that speaks to something deeply human in all of us, this psychological unraveling is a mirror reflecting our modern struggles with identity, the price of recognition, and our true self versus who we present to the world."

The runtime is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.