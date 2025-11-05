BLUE BOTTLE to Premiere at the New York Theater Festival January 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new stage work titled Blue Bottle will premiere January 15, 17, and 18, 2025, at Teatro Latea as part of the New York Theater Festival.

The 45-minute play, presented by The Infinity Films ∞ Theatrical Productions, explores the right to seek personal freedom within the constraints of a repressed family.

Blending visual art and performance, the production integrates original paintings into the stage design, using them as both scenery and emotional subtext. The result is a sparse but textured world where silence and solitude give way to expression.

Blue Bottle is written by and stars Andy Law, with Erdem Erdal Ülker, Zoé Fonck, and Kathy Files DiBiasi completing the cast. The production is directed by Burak Tatar.

Law, who is also a painter, previously co-wrote and performed in Thank You For Listening with Remote Theater Project and has appeared in Off-Off-Broadway productions including Pain Inc. and Look How Far You’ve Come at the Chain Theater.