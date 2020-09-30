BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, MADE FOR EACH OTHER & More Present Live Pop-up Outdoor Performances in NYC

Other live shows include RANDOM ACTS and WHAT HAPPENS TO BOYS IN CHELSEA.

A handful of intrepid solo performers are presenting live, outdoor pop up performances of their acclaimed solo shows this Fall. These intimate storytelling events are presented using the LiveTours app and performed for an audience of 14 or less. Ticket buyers must have a smart phone and headphones or earbuds. By downloading the app in advance, patrons will be able to clearly hear the performer while being able to maintain a safe social distance. The exact meetup location (as well as instructions and safety protocols) will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance of the performance. It is suggested that patrons bring their own pillow/blanket/portable chair for seating and wear comfortable shoes. Face masks must be worn at all times -- no eating or drinking during the course of the event. In case of rain, refunds will be issued. Tickets are $20 each, available at SpinCycleNYC.com.

Currently scheduled performances include:

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES

Written and performed by Jessica Sherr. Directed by Karen Carpenter.

Jessica Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top, while triumphing over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

• Sunday, October 4 @ 4pm EDT - Upper West Side/10025

• Sunday, October 11 @ 4pm EDT - Upper West Side/10025

• Sunday, October 18 @ 4pm EDT - Upper West Side/10025

MADE FOR EACH OTHER

Written by Monica Bauer, directed by John D. FitzGibbon, and performed by John Fico.

Jerry and Vincent are deeply in love. But both men have secrets and inner voices reminding them of their unresolved pasts. Will they make it to the altar or will Vincent end up alone in an Alzheimer's ward like his mother? A surprisingly hilarious romantic dramedy about love, sex, & the power of memory.

• Sunday, October 4 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

• Sunday, October 11 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

• Sunday, October 18 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

MOLLY "EQUALITY" DYKEMAN: ALL BY MYSELF

Written and performed by Andrea Alton.

Lady loving, nacho eating, toilet paper hoarding, Molly "Equality" Dykeman spent the first 3 months of quarantine writing her best poems ever. She spent the next 3 months trying to figure out Zoom and trying to steal wifi. Now she is putting all of that behind her and taking to the streets -- quite literally -- for a series of unforgettable live performances.

- Saturday, October 3 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

- Saturday, October 10 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

RANDOM ACTS

Written and performed by Renata Hinrichs.

RANDOM ACTS is set in the 1960's at the height of the Civil Rights movement. It is here, in a church on the south side of Chicago that straddles the black and white neighborhoods, that a scared five-year-old white girl finds kindness in chaos. How far can the ripple of one act of goodwill go? Now grown, one girl's story proves that the effect of even a small good deed can reach further than ever imagined. "Well crafted and beautifully written... A story about kindness, about acceptance, bullying, peer pressure, friendship, breaking down of stereotypes and all of it told through the sublime, heart lifting performance of Renata Hinrichs," notes Front Row Center.

• Sunday, October 4 @ 4pm - Chelsea, Manhattan/10011

• Sunday, October 11 @ 4pm - Chelsea, Manhattan/10011

• Sunday, October 18 @ 4pm - Chelsea, Manhattan/10011

• Sunday, October 25 @ 4pm - Chelsea, Manhattan/10011

WHAT HAPPENS TO BOYS IN CHELSEA

Written and performed by Ryan F. Casey.

When Foster Lawrence was eighteen years old he fell from a fifth floor window in Manhattan. And does not know how. This incident served as his coming out as gay/queer. Ten years later, he attempts to find out what happened that night by navigating the New York City terrain and the NYPD. Foster begins to understand what privilege looks like in America; from 2006, to 2016, to this moment in 2020.

• Saturday, October 3 @ 4pm - Park Slope, Brooklyn

BIOS:

Andrea Alton first made a splash with her character Molly "Equality" Dykeman in the critically acclaimed solo-show, The *** World According To Molly, which premiered at FringeNYC in 2011 and made its European Premiere at the 2012 Dublin International Gay Theater Festival. The production was later produced at the terraNOVA soloNOVA Festival and at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Molly Dykeman has appeared all over New York with notable appearances at The Gotham Comedy Club, Comix, UCB, XL, The PIT, Stonewall, Frigid New York, and Dixon Place. She has also been seen at comedy/theatre festivals including the San Francisco Sketch Fest, Chicago Sketch Fest, DC Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketch Fest, Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and Woman's Week in Provincetown. Her past shows include A Molly Jolly Christmas, I Can't Even Think Straight, A Microwaved Burrito Filled with e. Coli, Molly's World and Happy Mollydays.

Monica Bauer (playwright) graduate of Boston Univ. Graduate Program in Playwriting. Selected credits, New York, regional, and international: Vivian's Music, 1969 (Edinburgh Fringe, Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters, Anacostia Playhouse (nominated for Helen Hayes Award as Best Visiting Production in Washington, DC);Two Men Walk Into a Bar (Dream Up Festival, Theater for the New City), My Occasion of Sin (Urban Stages, Detroit Rep: Urban Stages Emerging Playwright Award); Made for Each Other (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, United Solo, Orlando Fringe, Boulder Fringe, Hollywood Fringe (Best Solo Show); Chosen Child (Boston Playwrights' Theatre: nominated, Best New Play, Independent Reviewers of New England. Winner, Bechdel Test Festival, Bridge Initiative for Women in Theater); The Higher Education of Khalid Amir (Midtown International Theater Festival: Best New Script), The Maternal Instinct (Midtown International Theater Festival, Finalist for New South Writing Prize, Brighton Fringe Festival. Publications include "Vivian's Music, 1969" (Original Works Publishing) and the upcoming "Three Men With Guns" included in THE BEST NEW TEN MINUTE PLAYS, 2021, edited by Lawrence Harbison for Applause Books. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild. Full production history, awards, and publications at www.monicabauer.com

Karen Carpenter is the director of the critically acclaimed premiere of George Eastman's comedy Harry Townsend's Last Stand, off-Broadway. She is set to direct the upcoming premieres of the new play Re-Wire, and the new musical Brave New World. Karen's previous Off-Broadway credits include: Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss And What I Wore, (Drama Desk Award, BWW Audience Favorite, NYT's Critics Pick); Handle With Care (NYT's Critics Pick); L.O.V.E.R., Bulldozer; and Witnessed by the World. Regionally, she has directed for the Old Globe Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, the Contemporary American Theater Festival, and Surflight Theater. In the years Karen served as Artistic Director of the William Inge Theater Festival, she instituted a New Play Lab hosting readings from over 70 playwrights, and directed lifetime achievement tributes to David Henry Hwang, Arthur Kopit, Beth Henley and Donald Margulies. As the Associate Artistic Director of the Old Globe, she produced over 40 plays and musicals, revived their annual Shakespeare Festival, and directed many award-winning plays, among them, As You Like It, named Best of the Year by San Diego Magazine. She is the Producing Director of The Figment Factory, LLC. Faculty, Yale School of Drama, 1991-1996. Boston University alumna. www.kcdirector.com / @kcdirector

Ryan F. Casey is a writer and performer living in New York. He grew up acting in summer stock theatre in the Berkshires/Tri-State area. He holds a BFA in Acting from Post of Long Island University where his studies focused on physical theatre; specifically The Suzuki Method and Viewpoints. He has performed What Happens To Boys In Chelsea in and around New York including Theatre Row, Theatre 80, The Triad, Green Room 42, Club Cumming and New York's LGBTQ Center.

John Fico is grateful to have been performing Monica Bauer's Made For Each Other from London to LA since 2010, including an open run at NYC's legendary Stage Left Theatre, Tucson's Invisible Theatre, and two years at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe after premiering in these roles in The Planet Connections Theatre Festivity (nominated: Outstanding Actor in A Solo Show). John's other notable NYC stage credits include the world premiere of A. R. Gurney's Screen Play (Flea Theater), Iron Curtain, The Musical (Off Broadway, Prospect Theatre), the Marx Brothers musical The Most Ridiculous Thing You Ever Hoid (NYMF - winner Outstanding Ensemble Performance), and A Stoop On Orchard Street. He has worked up and down the east coast from The White Mountains in New Hampshire to Marathon Key, FL in stock and on tour in shows such as A Stoop On Orchard Street, Hello Dolly!, Beyond Therapy, Guy & Dolls, Over The River And Through The Woods, and several tours with POKO Puppets. TV: The Blacklist, I Love You But I Lied. Web Series: The Outs, 50 To Death, Stream No Evil. John is also a commercial voice over artist and a former member of the celebrated Bat Theater Company in NYC. www.johnfico.com

John D. FitzGibbon directed Made For Each Other for the One Man Talking Festival, and for the Planet Connections Festivity NYC (nominated, Best Solo Show). At the Edinburgh Festival, it garnered rave reviews both in 2012 and 2013. He directed the workshop production of Monica Bauer's Two Men Walked Into A Bar for the Dream Up Festival at Theatre For The New City. This summer he directed Ms. Bauer's Democracy Sucks for the Edinburgh Virtual Free Fringe Festival starring John Fico. For NJRep's Theatre Brut Festivals, he has directed one-act plays by Robin Rice Lichtig (Save The Turkey, Life 101, and Adapt Or Die), Jacob T. ZACK (Verisimilitude and Zoo Theory), and John Weagly (Spontaneous Clownbustion). As an actor, he received a Best of Boston Award for Moon For The Misbegotten (Jim Tyrone); a Carbonell Nomination for Sight Unseen (Nick); and an OBIE nomination for Cat And The Moon (lame beggar). Most recently did two national tours as "Saint Peter" in the FPA production of The Trial Of Martin Luther. He is also a pianist and composer: CD: Reflections.

Renata Hinrichs is a founding member of Big Dance Theater, co-directed by Annie B Parsons and Paul Lazar. With Big Dance Theater she has performed in New York, London, and the Georgian Republic, as well as at The American Dance Festival and The Yard, winning an Obie award for best ensemble performance for A Simple Heart. She is currently a member of FAB Women of the Barrow Group, where she first performed and developed Random Acts. Other acting credits include the lead role in the short film,Happy Now, which won first prize at both the Cannes Film Festival and the Deauville Film Festival. Theater credits: Dorset Theater Festival, Boise Contemporary Theater, The Barrow Group, EST, Soho Rep, Ohio Theater. TV: DeadBeat,The Blacklist, Law and Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones(Netflix). Ms. Hinrichs trained as an actor at the T.Schreiber Studio and The Barrow Group School with Carol Fox Prescott, Carol Reynolds, Seth Barrish, and Lee Brock. Other acting teachers include Bob Krakower, Tim Phillips, Tony Spiridakis, Maggie Low, and Devin Shackett. She studied writing and playwriting with Lisa Kron, Roderick Menzies, Maia Danziger, and Seth Barrish.

Jessica Sherr is a graduate of the Wynn Handman Acting Studio and has studied improv at UCB and The PIT. Jessica appears on Season 2 of Claws (TNT), and was recently seen on Cloak and Dagger (ABC FreeForm) and on Blue Bloods (CBS), opposite Donnie Wahlberg. TV work includes Flight of the Concords (HBO). Film: Annie (Columbia Pictures), We are the Prototypes (Dances With Films). For the past year, Jessica has collaborated on the series Scratch This, which won Grand Prize at the New York Woman in Film Short Film Festival. She is the writer / performer of the internationally acclaimed solo show, BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES. Jessica worked with writer/director Caitlin Scherer to adapt this solo play into the feature film script, Bette, a finalist for the Screencraft awards. Jessica teamed up again with Caitlin to produced Wicked Image, a short film about Lucifer, The Devil and Satan which will debut at the Garden State Film Festival, in which Jessica plays Satine, aka Satan. Jessica was the face of Fruit by the Foot and had a two-year National Campaign for Aquafresh. She is a certified personal trainer and holds her New York Real Estate License. She grew up in San Diego, California, and is a graduate of UC, Santa Barbara. Jessica is married to actor Doug Schneider and lives in New York. When not on stage you can find her at Rockaway Beach, surfing. @JessicaSherr / @bettedavisaint / www.JessicaSherr.com

