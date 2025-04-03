BALD BOY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TARTE announced the cast and crew for the new children's musical Bald Boy The Musical aka Keloglan. The show will take place at the Tank Theater on April 26-27 and May 10-11.

"We are so excited to bring this heartfelt story to our audiences" said show's creator Ayse Eldek Richardson.

"What would you do to save your loved one? Would you cross the oceans? We invite you to come and share this experience with us. We also have one performance for Sensory Sensitive audience members on April 27 at 3pm."

The cast includes: Alexis Lazo, Eleanna Fin,Nikki Neuberger,Artemis Zara Gültekin,Ley Nikfarjam,Sercan Badur and Mete Horozoglu

The show is written and directed by Ayse Eldek Richardson, choreographed by Sevin Ceviker. Musical Director is Gunes Gokmen.

The crew includes the stage manager Laura Robles Gomez.PA Artemis Zara Gultekin, PA/AD Nurullah Kalkan, PA/understudy Mine Ozyavuz.

