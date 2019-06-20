BAGELS AND BROADWAY Welcomes Dialect Coach Joel Goldes, Actors Jenny Paul, Adam Shapiro

Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, welcomes unique artists, behind-the-scenes talent and international foodies to her weekly broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, every Saturday at 9am on radio AM970.

On this week's Bagels and Broadway, Valerie interviews Jenny Paul, an actress and content creator whose upcoming web series, Adulting with Jane, will teach adults how to do things they should know by now...but may not. The series is not only instructional, but entertaining, and provides a unique shopping platform as well.

What's it like to be a dialect coach? Find out when Valerie welcomes Joel Goldes one of the country's top dialect coaches, currently working with the casts of Come From Away.

Actor-singer, Adam B. Shapiro, currently appearing in the smash off-Broadway hit, Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish) joins Valerie. Adam can also be seen The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and will be one of the many performers in Monday night's concert Broadway Sings for Pride. Check out Adam's own YouTube Series, One Man Broadway.



Valerie's segment, FoodBytes, will shed light on some piece of interesting and delicious news from the culinary realm.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, producer Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.





