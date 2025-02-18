BABBOTT ELEMENTARY Parody Will Have Industry Presentation Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The upcoming musical Babbott Elementary is set to bring its unique blend of sharp humor, heartfelt storytelling, and toe-tapping melodies to the stage. Producers have announced that award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson has joined the writing team. With a book by Wilson, music by Richard Baskin, Jr., and lyrics by Lynette Winters, with additional contributions from Ry Armstrong, Babbott Elementary is gearing up for an industry workshop and reading in Spring 2026.

Inspired by the chaos and charm of public education, Babbott Elementary follows the dedicated yet delightfully dysfunctional staff of an underfunded elementary school as they fight to keep their doors open amidst budget cuts, bureaucracy, and the ever-present threat of privatization. With its cast of eccentric educators and puppet-student antics, the show promises a riotous yet poignant exploration of what it means to teach, learn, and stand up for what truly matters.

Wilson, known for his dynamic and socially conscious theatrical work, brings a fresh and bold voice to Babbott Elementary, adding depth, humor, and his signature storytelling magic to the book. "I am beyond excited to join this incredible team and bring Babbott Elementary to life on stage," Wilson said. "This show is a love letter to educators, a satirical romp through the school system, and above all, a story about resilience and community."

With its infectious score, witty dialogue, and timely themes, Babbott Elementary is shaping up to be a must-see theatrical event. Stay tuned for more details as the production moves toward its highly anticipated industry presentations in 2026.

Comments