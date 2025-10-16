Asia Society to Present SHAKUNTALA AWAITS A Drama And Conversation With Isheeta Ganguly

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Asia Society will present Isheeta Ganguly’s Shakuntala Awaits: A Drama and Conversation on Saturday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m., bringing a modern, multicultural lens to one of India’s most enduring heroines. Written and directed by acclaimed fusion artist Isheeta Ganguly, the performance will star Sohina Sidhu, Arjun Gupta, and Sasha Sen at the Asia Society’s headquarters, 725 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Described by The Hindu as “a dramatic potpourri of sensibilities that traverse continents and centuries,” Shakuntala Awaits reimagines the classic tale of love and loss from the Mahabharata through the eyes of a contemporary woman navigating life between Mumbai and New York. The work blends mythic storytelling with diaspora experience, examining themes of feminism, belonging, and cultural memory in equal parts humor and poignancy.

“Shakuntala Awaits reminds us that in uncertain times amidst relentless battles, we yearn to escape with a proverbial ‘magic ring,’” Ganguly said. “It is only then that we realize that the real victories lie within.”

Originally staged as a digital production at HERE Arts Center during the pandemic, Shakuntala Awaits has since toured major Indian venues, including NCPA Mumbai, and earned international acclaim from The Times of India, Indian Express, and Mid-Day. Following the New York performance, Ganguly will join the audience for a post-show conversation on the play’s evolution from screen to stage.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Isheeta Ganguly is a writer, director, and vocalist known for blending South Asian mythology with contemporary global storytelling. Her trilogy—Three Women, Sundays with Chitra and Chaitali, and Shakuntala Awaits—has been widely praised for its lyrical writing and layered portrayal of the Indian diaspora.

Arjun Gupta, a SAG Award nominee, is best known for The Magicians (Syfy) and Nurse Jackie (Showtime). His recent projects include immersive storytelling ventures Fontainhas and Fonty’s and work with Beauceron Studios.

Sohina Sidhu has appeared in Evil (CBS / Paramount+), Little Voice (Apple TV+), and Prodigal Son (FX). A Yale School of Drama alum, she now teaches at Yale University and abroad.

Sasha Sen’s credits include Extrapolations (Apple TV+), The Life List (Netflix), and Bull (CBS). She trained with The Barrow Group, Berg Studios, and Adishakti.