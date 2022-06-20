Ariela Arnon Will Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Ariela Arnon (Show Me a Hero, iHeart Radio, Food Network) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Arnon will be the sole singer at this performance. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Ariela Arnon is an actor and singer who has performed all over the city at venues including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Duplex, and Birdland. This is far from her first appearance at On The Spot, having performed regularly with the team since 2017. Her turn as a soloist is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.

"Ariela is a member of the family at this point, so we all knew this show had to happen," enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "every time we do one of these solo shows we get to see just what our singers are capable of when we give them the floor. We know Ariela has a taste for flair, so her show is going to be something truly special indeed."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, May 30th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Erin Richardson (How We Love at the Cherry Lane Theatre), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), and Nathan Armstrong. Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.