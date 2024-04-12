Argyle Theater Announces The Cast And Creatives For A BRONX TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre will present A Bronx Tale, Directed and Choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will begin performances on April 25, 2024, and run through June 16, 2024; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 PM.

A Bronx Tale is a musical based on the play of the same name with a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. **Contains adult language and mild violence.**

"Bringing 'A Bronx Tale' to Long Island is a thrill for us and a testament to the timeless appeal of this powerful story. Chazz Palminteri's narrative, enriched by Alan Menken's unforgettable music and Glenn Slater's poignant lyrics, speaks to the heart in a way that transcends the specificities of time and place. It's a story about the choices we make and the people who shape us—themes that resonate deeply with all of us. Our audiences are in for a treat as we transport them to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s; it's a world of drama, humor, and heartache that's both captivating and profoundly moving." Evan Pappas, Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director

The cast is led by Christian Musto (National Tour: The Lightning Thief) as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli (Regional: The Sound of Music) and Michael Deaner (Broadway: Leopoldstadt) as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro (International Tour: Paw Patrol) as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell (NY: The Other Josh Cohen) as Sonny, Daria De Gaetano (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into The Woods) as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah (Off Broadway: The Perfect Game!) as Tyrone, with Cody Howard (TV: "The Right Stuff"), Nino Ruggeri (Regional: Cinderella), David Scott Curtis (National Tours: Fiddler On The Roof, Argyle's An American in Paris), Sam Sanderson (Regional: Something Rotten), Jake Rizzi (Regional: Urinetown), Jon Maltz (Regional: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical), Michael Evangelista (Regional: Spring Awakening), Dean Marino (Regional: The Full Monty), Laila Canelo (Regional: Natasha, Pierre…comet of 1812), Jay Owens (Argyle's A Chorus Line), Raffaela Cicchetti (Regional: The Fantasticks!), Cassandra Gauthier (Regional: White Christmas), Jasmine Gobourne (Argyle's Rock of Ages, Grease) and Shannan Lydon (Argyle's West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins).

The creative team includes Set Design by Elizabeth Olson & Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Mackenzie Trowbridge, Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti, Assistant Stage Managers Victoria Clark, Kathryn Ronan, Gabby Duarte, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Assistant General Manager of Production is Alison Savino, Music Contractor is Russell Brown, the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets

Tickets for A Bronx Tale are priced from $65 - $85 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.