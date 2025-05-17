Arachne Theater Presents THE TAMING OF THE SHREW at Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arachne Theater will present The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Hannah Marie Pederson. The production will be presented as part of Arachne's fifth summer season at Caveat (21A Clinton Street) with performances on July 11 (9:30pm), July 12 (4:00pm), and July 13 (2:30pm). Tickets ($15 - $25) are available for advance purchase at https://www.caveat.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Don't touch that dial! Join us as one of Shakespeare's most controversial shows is transformed into a 1950s sitcom. Our hero Petruchio is new in town- and that pesky independent Katherina is about to become his good obedient housewife, whether she likes it or not. This production digs into the comedic convention of "punching down" at those with lesser societal power, and the contrast between the play's dark subject matter and its comedic style. If you've ever loved, hated, or wrinkled your nose in tenth grade English class at The Taming of the Shrew, this play is for you.

The cast will feature Anushka Savale, Ian Hubbard, Dylan Morin, Juliette Charles, Lisa LaGrande, and Judith Shakespeare. The creative team includes Hannah Marie Pederson, Katie Lavelle, Angie Etwarroo, Jerzy Gwiazdowski, Sarah Jack, Maren Dahl, and Sean Coffey.

Arachne Theater is a nonprofit producing theater putting forth classical stories that resonate with our audiences today. We create productions that, though familiar, are accessible, exciting, and foster a curiosity for classical works. We believe that taking an irreverent approach to text makes stories authentic to today, and that theatermakers and storytellers come from all walks of life.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!