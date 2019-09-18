Apply for the NYYS Musical Theater Composition 2019/2020 Season!

The NYYS Musical Theater Composition program offers songwriting training from all facets of the theater industry to young composers and lyricists ages 12 - 22.

The 2019/20 season includes guest speakers and artists including Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days; Scotland, PA), costume designer Sarah Laux (The Humans, Fully Committed), composer/lyricist David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Tootsie), director Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop), producer Barbara Whitman (A Raisin in the Sun, Angels in America), music copyist Emily Grishman (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Cry-Baby), soprano Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Hamilton), mezzo Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), tenor Jason Gotay (Be More Chill), and baritone Jason Veasey (The Lion King).

For more information and to apply visit nyys.org/apply.

Led by Director Anna K. Jacobs, the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Composition Program is specially designed to lead students between the ages of 12 to 22 through a range of musical theater songwriting processes. In weekly seminars, students will learn about key songwriting tools, explore the relationship between music and language, discover the power of writer and performer collaborations, and foster an artistic community. They will discover the world of professional musical theater through visits from Broadway producers, directors, choreographers, designers, composers, librettists, actors, and musicians, as well as field trips to see professional productions and concerts. Sharing of student works will take place throughout the year and culminate in a public performance at one of NYC's iconic cabaret venues, Joe's Pub.

