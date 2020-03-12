Apollo Theater Announces Cancellations And Postponements Through April 4

The Apollo Theatre has announced cancellations through April 4, due to the spread of Covid-19. Read the full statement below:

"In response to heightened concerns relating to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in keeping the health and well-being of our audience, artists, community, visitors and staff our top priority, the Apollo Theater is canceling all Apollo Theater-produced public programs such as WOW - Women of the World Festival, Amateur Night at the Apollo, School Day Live, Historic Tours, Live Wire, Apollo Comedy Club, and Apollo Music Café events beginning tomorrow, March 13 through Saturday, April 4.

Due to the recent travel restrictions, the Apollo Theater and African Film Festival's Africa Now! concert featuring Oumou Sangaré on Saturday, April 4 at 8pm has been postponed until the fall. The rescheduled date will be announced soon.

The Apollo Theater will be reaching out to ticket holders for all events in the coming days. We will continue to monitor information from the Center for Disease Control, New York City Department of Health, and the New York State Department of Health and adapt our protocols as directed.

We will provide ongoing updates at apollotheater.org."





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You