American Renaissance Theater Company Announces Double Header of FASTENED TO THE MOON and LOVE, SEX & REAL ESTATE Next Month

American Renaissance Theater Company kicks off their 2022-23 season with two new plays presented in rotation, Fastened to The Moon by Linda Kampley directed by Kathleen Swan and Love, Sex and Real Estate by Bill Cosgriff directed by John D. McNally. Performances begin at the Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street 4th Floor) starting Thursday September 15th and run thru Saturday October 1st.

Set on the West Coast of Florida during the moon launch era of the early70s, Fastened to The Moon is a serio-comic absurdist tale shifting into alternate realities. It centers around a neglected young wife who takes refuge from her loneliness with daydreams of astronauts. Her reverie is temporarily interrupted by a pair of tenacious sheriffs on the hunt for her homicidal, drug trafficking husband. The cast featuresPëtra Dennison (The Drilling Company), Ryan Clardy* (Arena Stage: A Man's A Man), Nick Walther (Theater Breaking Through Barriers), Donna Wandrey* (Broadway's The Norman Conquests, TV's Dark Shadows) and Ryan Wesen (Amazon Prime's Axcellerator). *(Members of Actors Equity)

A fast-paced farcical comedy, Love, Sex and Real Estateis about a summer of crisis in the life of a gay teenage boy, Ugo, and his family. When Ugo discovers that his mother, a frequently absent international banker, is having an affair with the family's real estate broker he reaches out to their landlord, Sol, for advice and the two develop an unlikely bond. But when Ugo makes the mistake of revealing the affair to his father, Valter, a highly unsuccessful East German artist, pandemonium ensues as an enraged Valter confronts all of them. Featured in the cast are Frank Hankey* (The Cocktail Hour Off Broadway),Rohan Lilien (The Candy Store),Katharine McLeod* (Actors Theater of Louisville), Eric Percival*(MITF Best Actor) and Roger Hendricks Simon*(Love in Kilnerry).

Now in its 47th season, American Renaissance Theater Company (Kathleen Swan, Producing Artistic Director) is dedicated to the development and production of new works by a multi-generational company of professional playwrights, actors and directors. Plays developed by ARTC's Workshop process have gone on to productions both on and Off Broadway and to regional theaters across the US. Performances of Fastened to the Moon and Love Sex and Real Estatebegin at the Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor) starting Thursday September 15th with the following schedule: Fastened to The Moonopens Thursday 9/15 at 7:30PM. Evening shows at 7:30 are on Thu 9/15, Sat 9/17, Wed 9/21, Fri 9/23, Tue 9/27, Thu 9/29 and Sat 10/1. Sunday 9/25 at 7PM. Matinees on Sun 9/18 and Sat 9/24 at 2PM. For tickets go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192717®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Four.show%2Fartc%2F58686?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Love, Sex and Real Estate opens Friday 9/16 at 7:30PM. Evening shows at 7:30PM on Fri 9/16 Tues 9/20, Thu 9/22, Sat 9/24 ,Wed 9/28 & Fri 9/30. Sunday 9/18 at 7PM. Matinees on Sat 9/17, Sun 9/25 and Sat 10/1 at 2PM. For tickets go tohttps://our.show/artc/88517