This new stage adaptation will be performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations throughout.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Amaterasu Za To Debut CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN, a New Adaptation of a Celebrated Japanese Tale

Amaterasu Za will present Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs, it will be performed mainly in Japanese with English subtitles. Chushingura - 47 Ronin will begin performances on October 18, in advance of its opening night on October 23, 2022, at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater, 502 W. 53rd Street.

Chushingura - 47 Ronin is based on one of the most enduring stories in Japan. Portraying real events that took place in 1702-1703 during Japan's Shogun-led Edo period, this sprawling story of honor, betrayal, clan loyalty, sacrifice, justice, and revenge has been told and retold in hundreds of ways in Japanese books, plays, movies, television dramas, and animated series. This new stage adaptation will be performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations throughout.

Cast includes Ako (FX's "Shogun." Off-Broadway: God Said This -Lortel nom.), Yoshi Amao (TV: "Shogun," "Mr. Robot."), Saori Goda, (NBC's "Love Your Selfie"), Tatsuo Ichikawa (Apple TV+, "We Crashed"), Rina Maejima (A Chorus Line), Jun Suenaga (Film: Mother's Day), Yasu Suzuki (Film: College Road Trip. NETFLIX's "Daredevil"), Hiroko Yonekura (Regional: Avenue Q), and Minami Yoshimura (Regional: Godspell).

The creative team also includes Joshua Dachs (Scenic Design), Fumi Tanakada (Sound Design), Aaron Bowersox (Lighting Design), Kyo Kasumi (Tate Fight Director), and Kanako Morita (Stage Manager).

"This true tale has been presented in many forms, from Kabuki to the stage, film, and TV and we are thrilled to bring this exciting new adaptation of the celebrated Japanese story to New York. It is very rare to see an entire cast of New-York based Japanese actors in one production. We will embrace the Japanese theatre tradition of cross-gender casting as we tell our version of this moving story of injustice, loyalty, and revenge." Amaterasu Za's Founding Artistic Director, Ako Dachs

Japanese theater is known for its cross-gender casting (all roles in Kabuki are played by men, and all roles in the famous Takarazuka Review Company are played by women), and this production will include male roles played by female actors.

This project continues Amaterasu Za's efforts to bring traditional and contemporary Japanese classics to an American audience. The company's first major project was an English-language adaptation of a Chikamatsu play from the Kabuki tradition - Courier of Love. Our second was a full production of two Yukio Mishima modern Noh plays Hanjo and Aoi No Ue, in Japanese, and this one will be an adaptation of one of the most enduring stories in Japan.

AKO

(Playwright / Director) is the founding artistic director of the English-Japanese bi-lingual theater AMATERASU ZA. Ako is a former member of the world-famous all-female Takarazuka Theatre Company in Japan. Her works on stage include Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (MCC), God Said This (Actors Theater of Louisville and Primary Stages; Lucille Lortel Leading Actress Award nomination), Kentucky (EST), Sayonara (Pan Asian), Tamar Of The River (Prospect), Tea With The Haiku Geisha, Tea House Of The August Moon, A Majority Of One, Shogun Macbeth, Tea, and Kokuro. Films/TV: Snow Falling On Cedars, BBC's Prisoners In Time, I Origin, Too Tired To Die, Shadow Play, Daitoryo No Christmas Tree, No Reservations, Twelve, 30 Rock, Mercy. Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2010-2012 season; Throne Of Blood, Julius Caesar, White Snake. Ako will appear as Daiyoin in the upcoming FX series "Shogun."  www.ako-actress.com


