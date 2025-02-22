Amanda And Terry Miller's QUACKS & WHACKS: A Cancer Comedy is Coming to New York City Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by mother/daughter team, Amanda and Terry Miller, "Quacks and Whacks: A Cancer Comedy," uses absurdist humor, clowning, puppetry, music, and animation to spotlight the very real struggles and triumphs of navigating the three-ring circus of living with advanced stage cancer in America. We join Sharon, a public school teacher (and the colorful cast of cancer cells singing, dancing & hiking through her body) as she dodges gravel cravings and horny doctors in pursuit of effective screening, humane healthcare, and, really, any kind of answers at all.

The play is inspired by playwright and performer Amanda Miller's mother, Terry Miller - a longtime theater teacher and practitioner now 77 years-old, who has been living with a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis for three years.

Says Amanda Miller, "Through the show, we hope to build community with people who have been impacted by serious illness and promote advocacy to improve our ailing healthcare system."

