Alpha Omega Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season with ONCE UPON EL BARRIO

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company, founded in 1972, celebrates its 50th Anniversary with the premiere of Once Upon El Barrio, conceived and choreographed by Enrique Cruz DeJesus, Artistic Director since 1998. Inspiration for his new work has come from the writings of Piri Thomas, poet and author of Seven Long Times, and Savior, Savior, Hold My Hand, and the best-selling autobiography Down These Mean Streets.



Performances are November 18-20 (Friday & Saturday at 7 PM; Sunday at 2 PM) at LaMaMa E.T.C., Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. 4th St., 2nd floor Tickets: $30; $25 for students & seniors. For reservations, click here.

Dancers include: Efosa D. Agbontaen, Donna Clark, Leann Gioia, Siobhan Harvey, Misaki Hayama, Robert Hooks II, Alex Larson, Antone Pagan, Sabrina Petrelli, Rick Reid, William Roberson, Roberto Sanabria, Jr., and Ezra Swift.



Writer Piri Thomas (1928-2011) was brought up in Spanish Harlem in NYC where, according to the writer, children were expected to be gang members. Thomas was no exception and subsequently spent seven years in prison for an attempted armed robbery. During his years of incarceration he reflected on what led him to drugs and the street life, and came to appreciate his full identity, family, and self-worth. Thomas wrote several books and used his street and prison know-how to reach at-risk youth, and to help them avoid a life of crime. A true story of resilience, redemption, transformation, and love of community.



Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company was founded in 1972 by Ronn Pratt, Dolores Vanison-Blakely, and Miriam Greaves to provide a platform for dancers and choreographers of color. A creative venue for artists and a haven for inner city youth, Alpha Omega has served thousands for five decades. The Company has performed at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Institute, Jacob's Pillow, BAM, and many other NYC venues, as well as on tours around the USA and Italy. Alpha Omega also boasts a vast repertory of dances by minority choreographers, including Eleo Pomare, Louis Johnson, Joan Miller, Andy Torres, Martial Roumain, Gary Deloatch, Talley Beatty, George Faison, and more.



Enrique Cruz DeJesus danced and choreographed for several companies, and in 1998 became Artistic Director of Alpha Omega. His artistic goal is to bring his directing and choreographing styles to concert dance with a liberal take on popular and urban movement along with traditional and theatrical forms. The blend creates contemporary modern dance works that are accessible and entertaining to all audiences.



In addition to his work with Alpha Omega, Mr. Cruz DeJesus continues to work in film and theater, including choreographing tours of Dreamgirls and Jesus Christ Superstar; the original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Requiem Variations performed at the Opera Omaha Theater, the NYC Shakespeare Festival's Measure for Measure, produced by George C. Wolfe; the European tour of Evita; Man of La Mancha at Paper Mill Playhouse; Miss Saigon and Smokey Joe's Cafe at the Virginia Musical Theatre, and many more.

www.alphaomegadance.org