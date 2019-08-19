Acclaimed A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS Extends Through September 29

After unanimous critical praise and audience demand, prison drama A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND will extend through September 29 at The Producer's Club, where it began on July 18.

Based on a true story, it is written by Richard Roy (Richard III with Denzel Washington) and Eric C. Webb, directed by Thomas G. Waites (Awake and Sing! starring Frances McDormand, King Richard III starring Al Pacino), and stars Richard Roy and Connor Chase Stewart.



When a drunk driving incident leads to an involuntary manslaughter charge, a privileged white actor find himself serving time at Rikers Island, where the population is over 95% people of color. For the first time in his life, Rich is now a minority and his skin color makes him a target. Caught between drug lords, gang members, and his wise trans cellmate, this clueless white man must learn how to survive the violence, horniness, and mind-numbing nothingness that is prison. All while trying to find forgiveness for his crime. Oh, and at the insistence of his Corrections Officer, write A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND for submission to the National Penitentiary Press Competition. Seriously. An eye-opening look inside our broken penal system and a cautionary tale for anyone of any race.



A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND runs thru September 29, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Producer's Club is located at 358 West 44th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. Tickets are $25, available at 212-315-4743 or www.producersclub.com. For more information, visit www.awhitemansguidetorikersisland.com.





