ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Extends at Bedlam

Bedlam, the company creating works of theater that reinvigorate traditional forms, has extended the world premiere of Emily Breeze’s Are the Bennet Girls Ok?, adapted from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, staged by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker.

Tickets are now available through October 26.

Breeze focuses the narrative on the depth, closeness, silliness, dissonance, pettiness—and fierce protectiveness—of the relationships between the Bennet women.

Tucker’s production maintains the look and world of regency England as Breeze brings its text and themes acutely up to date—reexamining romances both idealized or simply accepted as givens through centuries of canonization.