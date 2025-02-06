A/Park Productions To Present A Reading of Ben Beckley's SATURN'S CHILDREN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A/PARK PRODUCTIONS (La Musica Deuxième) will present an invitation-only reading of SATURN'S CHILDREN: AN OCCASIONALLY SERIOUS NEW COMEDY ABOUT THE FRENCH REVOLUTION, a new play by Ben Beckley (In Corpo), to be directed by Jess Chayes (Jane Anger).

The cast features Tina Benko (The Crucible), Edward Astor Chin (The Headlands), Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman), Paten Hughes (A View From the Bridge), and Tony Torn (Life and Trust).

Louis Auguste's grandfather Louis is the king of France.

His father Louis is next in line.

His older brother Louis is a born leader.

Chances are that awkward little Louis Auguste will never rule.

And thank God for that.

From the Playwright:

“SATURN'S CHILDREN centers around the French Revolution, a time when the world was careening out of control, misinformation was mounting, and the things that seemed most permanent and stable had begun to shift and collapse. It was a time when reality itself felt absurd, overwhelming, and inescapable.”

About the Artists

Ben Beckley (Playwright) Writing: Outside Time Without Extension (Red Bull Short New Play Festival); Junction (Northern Stage); Klaxalterian Sequester (Edinburgh Fringe); In Corpo (The Assembly/Dutch Kills) - written with Nate Weida; Anno Dominorum (F*It Club). Acting: What the Constitution Means to Me (Broadway); Peter and the Starcatcher (First National Tour); Christmas Carol (First National Tour); Small Mouth Sounds (Long Wharf, ACT); The Whistleblower (Denver Center); Spain (2nd Stage); Dying For It (Atlantic); Home/Sick, Three Sisters, and Seagullmachine (The Assembly); King Lear and Jordan (Northern Stage); American Horror Story; Poker Face; New Amsterdam; Inventing Anna; collaborations with Christopher Durang, André de Shields, and Adam Rapp. www.benbeckley.com

Jess Chayes (Director) is an award-winning director and producer of new work. She spent three seasons as the BOLD Associate Artistic Director of Northern Stage as an inaugural member of the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle. She is a founding co-artistic director of New York-based ensemble The Assembly, with whom she has co-created and directed eleven original productions. Recent directing credits include: Misery (Warehouse Theatre), Smart (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre), In Corpo (The Assembly), Jane Anger (Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Jen Campos Productions), Off Peak (Hudson Stage Company, 59E59), The Antelope Party (Dutch Kills), and Jordan (Northern Stage), as well as new work development with The New Group, NYTW, Playwrights Horizons, and Clubbed Thumb, among others. Jess is a founding member of the New Georges Jam artists lab and a NYTW Usual Suspect. Jess was awarded the Lucille Lortel Award by the League of Professional Theater Women and the Collaboration Award from the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition. www.jesschayes.com

