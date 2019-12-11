AMERICAN TRANQUILITY Returns To NYC At The East Village Playhouse

AMERICAN TRANQUILITY Returns to NYC, January 31st to Feb 8th at the East Village Playhouse

After its acclaimed runs at the East Village Playhouse last fall and this summer in Washington DC, the ultra-timely, funny and moving American Tranquility returns to NYC for a limited engagement.

A funny, disturbing and moving multi-character solo play focusing on 4 very different Americans who reflect on the human divide in 21st Century America. Written & Performed by Daniel Damiano and Directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan. Produced by fandango 4 Art House.

East Village Playhouse - 340 East 6th Street - New York, NY, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm - January 31st through February 8th, 2020. General Admission Tickets: 1-212-352-3101 or www.eastvillageplayhouse.com.





