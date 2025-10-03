A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Returns For Its 9th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to groove into the holidays like never before! The hit Off-Broadway sensation A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue is back for its 9th year, stepping onto the stage at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater, just steps away from the historic Lincoln Center. With only six performances, December 18th – December 21st, 2025, this holiday spectacular is the event to see this season.

Created by the powerhouse duo Kendrell Bowman & Anthony Wayne, A Soulful Christmas has been hailed by Time Out New York and the New York Daily News as “The Best Holiday Show to See in NYC.”

This family-friendly musical is more than a show, it's an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with disco, soul, and Christmas magic. Inspired by the iconic 1970s Soul Train era, audiences step inside a live taping of the fictional TV special “Groovy Wonderland.” Expect dazzling costumes, powerhouse vocals, and high-energy choreography that will have you dancing in your seat.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in full 1970s style — from afros and sequins to bell bottoms and platforms — and become part of the groove.

With a soundtrack packed full of hits by The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, and more, A Soulful Christmas guarantees sing-along joy and non-stop fun for every generation.

Over the years, this glittering holiday show has attracted star-studded audiences, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, designer Marc Jacobs, and more, who couldn't resist the energy and magic of this seasonal extravaganza.

Whether it's your first time or a beloved tradition, A Soulful Christmas is the ultimate holiday experience — a show that brings families, friends, and communities together to celebrate love, music, and joy.

The performing company features Denzel Fields as Ron Cornelius with Adia Lars, Asha Burtin, Dayna Richardson, Dominique Lee, Gerard M. Williams, Marissa Rudd, Varrick Nelson and Verdale Stinson.

Presented by Kendrell Bowman Productions LLC A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS is directed by Bowman and co-written together with Anthony Wayne. Music Direction is by Alonzo Harris with choreography by Hollie E. Wright (“Hot Feet,” “Amazing Grace”) and Christopher Figaro Jackson (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre). Additional creatives include costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephanie P. Freed, make-up design by Kaye Trueblood and wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. The Production Stage Manager is Christelly Encarcion.