A LITTLE TREAT US Premiere to be Presented at the East Village Basement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Junto Entertainment will present A Little Treat, a new, queer, covid-era solo-show written and performed by playwright and actor Frank Murdocco. Directed by Steph Miller, the play makes its U.S. debut following its world premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Performances run September 24 through October 12, 2025, with an official opening night set for Friday, September 26, at The East Village Basement.

Every day, at 7pm, Greg Hurst has a little treat. A small ritual to brighten up his monotonous life, each evening he gifts himself a tiny indulgence. In March of 2020, as the pandemic begins, the treats ramp up. Gay, single, and barreling through his twenties, Greg welcomes lockdown with open arms. But when the collective tragedy of the pandemic collides with his own personal tragedy, he’s forced to consider the world beyond his one bedroom.

A unique depiction of an internationally lived experience, A Little Treat moves far beyond lockdown to deliver a wildly funny, heartfelt exploration of queerness, isolation, and the simple pleasures that destroy us and make us whole.

Anchored by a “gripping” (Edinburgh Reporter), “captivating” (edfringe.com) performance from Frank Murdocco, this “expertly crafted piece” (edfringe.com) makes its highly anticipated New York premiere in a hyper-intimate, 4D staging at the East Village Basement in tandem with its release from Bloomsbury Publishing’s Methuen Drama imprint.

"Junto Entertainment is thrilled that A Little Treat marks our first foray into the theatrical world,” stated Junto Entertainment CEO Chris Goodwin. “As an experience-focused company, creating theatre in out-of-the-box spaces is symbiotic to our mission, and this production, which was critically acclaimed at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, has found its perfect home downtown at East Village Basement. Beyond Frank Murdocco's triumphant performance, the excitement will extend past the stage with the play's publication by Methuen Drama, local partnerships, VIP offers, and more. A Little Treat is ready to make a big impact with its New York premiere."

The cast of A Little Treat features playwright Frank Murdocco as Greg Hurst. In addition to Murdocco and Miller, the creative team for A Little Treat includes set designer Brian Bernhard and creative producer Alia Shahid.