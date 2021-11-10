A JOHN HUME & FRIENDS MIRACLE ON 72ND STREET Will Be Performed at The Triad Theatre

A John Hume & Friends Miracle on 72nd St. will be performed on Wednesday, December 8th at 7:00 PM. When Johnnie & Friends can't find a last-minute replacement to play Santa Claus in their annual holiday show, it seems like their brand-new production is sunk. So, when the kindly doorman at The Triad agrees to step in and play St. Nick, Johnnie hires him on the spot. There's only one problem: this new friend seems to think he actually is Father Christmas and Johnnie stopped believing in Santa decades ago. Is there more than meets the eye as far as this alleged "Santa" is concerned?

This December's show marks the 7th installment in the John Hume & Friends Holiday series. "When we started with these shows in 2013 I'd never imagined we'd be where we're at today!" says series creator John C. Hume. "Friends tell me they look forward to these shows every year. That they mark the start of their holiday season. That means so much to us. We love performing and we love that our audience is part of the Friends family! We came into folks' homes virtually last year and this year we're thrilled to be making our Triad debut. In-person!"

Written and directed by John C. Hume, with music direction by Micah Young, A John Hume & Friends Miracle on 72nd St. features performances by Billy Anderson, Kate Dorman, Lavinia Draper, Chad Gneiting, Nicholas Harbison, Leslie Hendrickson, John C. Hume, Dane Jerabek, Nancy Nogood, Miranda Wilson, featuring Peter De La Cruz as Kris Kringle and introducing Susannah Charlotte Jayne Wolfskill as Susan Walker.

A John Hume & Friends Miracle on 72nd St. plays The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance with a 2-drink minimum at the theater. Tickets are not refundable or exchangeable. All sales are final. By law, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to gain admittance to the theater. Lack of proof will result in denial of entry with no refund. Tickets and information are available at www.triadnyc.com.