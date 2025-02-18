News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN To Return to New York in Immersive Production

Performances will run from February 22 - April 6.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
A EULOGY FOR ROMAN To Return to New York in Immersive Production Image
After a world premiere in Edinburgh and an Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 in 2023 that was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience, A EULOGY FOR ROMAN will return in a new uniquely immersive production that will be presented in churches and community centers in Manhattan and Brooklyn -- the type of spaces where a real eulogy might be offered.

Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren't as dark as they seem. Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own.

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN runs February 22 - April 6 on the following schedule:
• Thursdays @ 8:30pm at The Center (208 W 13th Street, Room #310, New York NY 10011)
• Fridays @ 7:30pm at Old First Reformed Church (729 Carroll Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn NY 11215)
• Saturdays @ 7:30 at Studio Exhibit (62 Orchard Street, 2nd floor, New York NY 10002)
• Sundays @ 5:30pm at Westbeth Community Room (55 Bethune Street, New York NY 10014). Tickets are $30

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN was written by Brendan George and conceived by Peter Charney. The new production stars Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Ryan Boloix and Richard Diamond alternating in the role of Milo. It is directed by Ron Lasko with original co-creators Brendan George and Peter Charney serving as Creative Consultants, and Jake Lemmenes as Production Coordinator.





