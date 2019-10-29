92y's Musical Theater Program Presents A IS FOR AUDRA

From Audra McDonald to Liza with a "Z," the Alphabet Song turns into a showstopper in this magical new musical theater production created by 92Y's Page to Stage creative team and based on the new book of the same name by John Robert Allman.



As Meg, a young girl, turns the pages of a book about Broadway's leading ladies, the Great White Way springs magically to life! Join Meg as she sings and dances her way through musical theater history with Peter Pan and Mama Rose. You'll learn all about how a show comes together-and maybe get a taste of your own Broadway dreams! The running time is 30 minutes, and the show is ideal for ages 3-12.



The program is followed by a book signing and conversation with author John Robert Allman.



92Y Page to Stage Creative Team

Adaptation & Direction by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book by Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics by Kevin Story

Choreography by Megan Doyle





