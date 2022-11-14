Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of Roundabout Underground's THE BANDAGED PLACE Opens Tomorrow

the bandaged place includes Stephanie Berry as “Geraldine Irby,” Jake Ryan Lozano as “Sam Yates,” and more.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal.

the bandaged place includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel and Phoenix Noelle as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," Jhardon DiShon Milton as "Jonah Irby."

the bandaged place is now in previews and opens tomorrow Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 18, 2022. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. This world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit - and the beauty they create.

A part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now celebrating its 15th anniversary this season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), and Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022).

The creative team for the bandaged place includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Nic Vincent (Lighting), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costumes), Mauricio Escamilla (Sound & Original Music), Tislarm Bouie (Choreography), Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche (Make-up Design) and Rocio Mendez (Fight Director and Intimacy).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

the bandaged place plays Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 7:00PM with Saturday matinees at 1:30PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00PM.

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. Since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center. The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations.

Roundabout Underground's home is a 62-seat Black Box Theatre, which is also used year-round by Roundabout's education department for its activities including student productions and professional development workshops.

Roundabout has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company's social justice progress and timeline at www.roundabouttheatre.org/socialjustice

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout's current and upcoming productions include: 1776 by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus; You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, directed by Sam Pinkleton; the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal; The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein; and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.

For more information visit: www.roundabouttheatre.org

Follow ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY on Twitter, Instagram and on Facebook.




