World Premiere of JOB Extends Through Mid-October at SoHo Playhouse

JOB, the world premiere of a new play by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver), starring Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession,” Single White Female) and Sydney Lemmon (TÁR, “Succession,” “Helstrom”), has extended its critically acclaimed run. The production, directed by Michael Herwitz (Where We’re Born), will now play through Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). JOB is sold out through October 8, 2023, but tickets for the extension are now on sale at Ovation Tix.



Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager, and Christian Palomares (Second Stage Theatre, American Ballet Theatre) as general manager.

JOB is produced by Hannah Getts, Russell Kahn, and Danielle Perelman, in association with SoHo Playhouse.

BIOGRAPHIES

(Loyd) has been in the original New York productions of works by Wendy Wasserstein, Simon Gray, C.P. Taylor, Charles Fuller, Annie Baker, Amy Herzog, Max Posner, Greg Pierce, Jennifer Haley, Deborah Zoe Laufer, The Debate Society, Rachel Bonds, Lauren Yee, Will Eno, Michael Mitnick, Kim Rosenstock, Will Connolly, Gunnar Madsen, Joy Gregory, John Lang, Susan Stroman, David Thompson, John Kander, Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty. He’s performed in NYC revivals of plays by Paddy Chayefsky, Reginald Rose, Donald Margulies, Chekhov, and Shakespeare. Film: The Savages, Safe, Single White Female. TV: “Brooklyn Bridge,” “High Maintenance,” “The Muppet Show,” “The Affair,” “The Path,” “Succession.”

Sydney Lemmon (Jane) Off-Broadway debut. Broadway: Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman. Film: TÁR, Firestarter, Velvet Buzzsaw. Television: “Helstrom,” “Succession,” “Fear the Walking Dead” (Saturn Award Nomination). She can next be seen alongside Halle Berry in the forthcoming feature film The Mothership. Sydney is a graduate of Boston University, LAMDA and the Yale School of Drama.

Max Wolf Friedlich

(Playwright) is a playwright born and raised in New York City. In New York theatre, his work has been seen at the Cherry Lane Theatre with the NY Fringe Festival, The Kraine, Less Than Rent Theatre, The Chain, Access Theatre, IRT, and the Bowery Poetry Club. Regionally, he’s developed and or produced work with IAMA Theatre, The Blank, and Pasadena Playhouse, as well as colleges and universities across the country. He was a member of the IAMA Under 30 Development Lab, a resident of the Silver Sun Foundation, and an artist-in-residence at NYSAF's Powerhouse Theatre Development Center. He has developed/sold TV shows and movies with the likes of FX, Sony Animation, AMC, Crunchyroll, Filmnation, Ace Entertainment, and the actor Riley Keough. He was the original writer of the digital influencer Lil Miquela. He is represented by UTA.

(Director) is a New York-based director and producer of new plays and musicals. He has developed and staged new work at HERE Arts Center, Ensemble Studio Theater, The Flea, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Lifeworld, IRT Theater, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, and The Pasadena Playhouse. Michael has assisted on productions at MCC Theater, Signature Theatre Company, and 59E59. He is the co-founder of G45 Productions and currently sits on the General Management team at Evan Bernardin Productions. Proud alumni of Northwestern University and LaGuardia Arts. JOB is Michael’s fourth collaboration with Max Wolf Friedlich and Hannah Getts.

Scott Penner

(Scenic Design) is a Canadian-born set & costume designer based in Brooklyn, NY and Hamilton, ON. Scott’s approach to designing theatre is passionate and fearless: his work explores how mass, shape and form react and connect with the body in space. Upcoming projects include Shakespeare’s Will (Indiana Rep), The Merry Wives of Windsor (American Players Theatre, Spring Green,WI), The Phantom of the Opera (Grand Theatre, London ON), Shirley Valentine (Theatre Aquarius, Hamilton ON). His work has been seen at the Prague Quadrennial, The Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Northlight Theatre, Shattered Globe Theatre, About Face Theatre (Chicago), The Grand Theatre (London), The Sudbury Theatre Centre, The Watermark Theatre (Prince Edward Island), The Globe Theatre (Regina), Buddies in Bad Times, Angelwalk Theatre (Toronto) and The Winnipeg Studio Theatre. His work includes design in classical theatre, new and modern plays, musical theatre, and dance. For television, Scott has served as an Assistant Costume Designer for HBO Max’s “Station Eleven,” and Apple TV’s “Five Days at Memorial.” Scott has an MFA from Northwestern University.

Michelle Li

(Costume Design) is a Chinese American costume and production designer for film, TV, stage and new media. She combines her extensive graphic and fine arts background in order to wield color, form and pattern with finesse to create fresh and whimsical work. Michelle most recently costume designed season 3 of Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” Her feature credits include the Sundance ‘23 award-winning mockumentary Theater Camp, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures; two of Alex Lehmann’s films: Meet Cute, a time-travel rom-com starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson; and Acidman starring Dianna Agron and Thomas Haden Church; as well as a forthcoming musical from T.K. McKamy titled Something Here starring Savannah Smith, Owen Joyner, Ariel Martin with original songs by Florida Georgia Line. Select shorts credits include “Bea & Sofia,” directed by Victoria Pedretti, “Chaperone” starring Zachary Quinto (Sundance ‘22), and “Columbarium” starring Kate Mulgrew and Molly Ringwald. Michelle costume designed Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, which won an Independent Spirit Award and premiered across the festival circuit at SXSW, TIFF, NewFest, the Melbourne International Film Festival and many more. Shiva Baby also won Outstanding Screenplay at L.A. Outfest 2020 and had its wide release in April 2021, now streaming on HBO. Michelle also production designed the music video “Before You Go” for Grammy-nominated artist, Lewis Capaldi, Jonah Feingold’s debut rom-com Dating And New York and Tess Harrison’s indie vision This Is A Film About My Mother. Hailing from Queens, Michelle’s multifaceted artistic interests and talents led her to Carnegie Mellon University, where she earned a BFA in Costume Design from the School of Drama with summa cum laude honors. She was her design year’s sole recipient of the Elizabeth Kimberly Schrader Costume Design Award. Michelle is based in New York City and is a proud member of Local USA 829 and the Production Designers Collective.

Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen

Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen’s (Sound Design) work has spanned theater, video games, literature, and dance. Jessie is a cellist, designer, and composer. With nearly 20 years of experience in the tech industry, she prefers working in theatre. Maxwell is a writer, musician, and coder. His experiments with technology and performance have been acclaimed by The New York Times Magazine, The Financial Times, and Frieze. They live together in New York City.

Hannah Getts

(Producer) is a New York-based producer, who currently serves as the Vice President of Development and Production at Campout Productions, the production company behind the forthcoming Hulu/Onyx series, The Plot, starring Mahershala Ali. Previously, she worked at FilmNation Entertainment in their television division and started her career in CAA's Motion Pictures group in Los Angeles.

Russell Kahn

(Producer) is a producer from New York City, who currently serves as Director of Development for Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. Russell is also a co-founder of the multi-platform storytelling hub Voyeur, an entity with past work honored by Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and more. Russell started his career at CAA, and has worked at the agency’s NY and LA offices.

Danielle Perelman

(Producer) is a New York-based producer for theatre, television, film, and emerging media. Recent credits include Just For Us (Broadway), The Appointment (WP Theatre), and SCABS (a new musical by Dylan Schrifin & Mark Sonnenblick). Danielle currently works with Oscar, Grammy, Tony, & Golden Globe Award-winning creators Pasek & Paul. Danielle previously worked in the CAA Theater & Motion Pictures group and at The New York Times.

SoHo Playhouse is an Off-Broadway theatre in New York that dates back to the late 17th century. Its location, now 15 Vandam Street, was formerly the site of colonial mansion Richmond Hill. Richmond Hill served as headquarters for General George Washington, and later to Aaron Burr. The main floor of 15 Vandam Street was transformed into a theatre, which became SoHo Playhouse in the 1920s. Plays by Terrence McNally, A.R. Gurney, and Sam Shepard have played there. The SoHo Playhouse is now also a popular venue for comedy shows, having housed famous ones like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid