Heather Makalani and Daniel Assetta to Join 4 Musical Tenors at Carnegie Hall

The multi-award-winning group 4 Musical Tenors will perform again at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in New York. The European vocal group made its debut there in the spring of 2024, and two years later, on May 11, 2026, it will present a new program, Best of Broadway. They will be joined at Carnegie Hall by Broadway artists such as Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Daniel Assetta (& Juliet).

A collection of favorite hits from the musicals The Phantom of the Opera, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, West Side Story and Aladdin will be accompanied by six musicians.

"It's great that artists from Broadway theaters have accepted our invitation. The 4 Musical Tenors will sing songs by Stephen Sondheim and Alan Menken with them, for example," said producer Janis Sidovsky.

4 Musical Tenors enjoyed great success on their debut, with Broadway World reviews describing their concert as "heavenly harmony".

Each of the soloists in this group has performed in European productions of musicals such as Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Rocky, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables. Tickets are now on sale on the Carnegie Hall website, priced from $65.

