MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET is Coming to The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture and Penguin Rep Theatre will present “Miracle on South Division Street,” a play by Tom Dudzick, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Thursday, April 14, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday May 10, at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture – The Frank Shiner Theater.

Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. They're special — celebrities in their run-down neighborhood for the miracle that occurred in Grandpa's barbershop in 1942. But their faith — and whole identity — is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. Full of twists, heart and humor, this comedy is as warming as a bowl of Matzoh Ball soup and reminds us that no matter our backgrounds, we're all part of the same story.

The cast of Miracle on South Division Street is Coryn Carson (Off B’way debut), Grace Experience (Grounded -59E59 Theaters), Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Taboo - B’way) and Joey Pittorino (Off B’way debut).

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set and costume design), Pam Kupper (lighting design), Jeff Knapp (sound design), and Dana R. Weintraub (properties). The production stage manager is April Ann Kline; the assistant stage manager is Isaac Goldman.

Miracle on South Division Street had its world premiere at Penguin Rep in Stony Point in 2009 under the title Our Lady of South Division Street. It was subsequently presented by Penguin Off-Broadway in 2012 at St. Luke’s Theatre under its current title, when the New York Times said “Tom Dudzick’s ‘Miracle on South Division Street’…is a sprightly comedy, where revelations that might remake a family’s sense of itself are each rolled out in service of laughter.” This upcoming production at the Sheen Center is a transfer of the revival that Penguin produced this past summer where BroadwayWorld said

“In the confident and craftsmanlike hands of Mr. Dudzick and director Joe Brancato, the audience is treated to a breezy look at familial relations that is smartly informed by the writer’s abiding sense of balance between lighthearted banter and matters of faith, ambition, tolerance and family secrets that surface and hit home with the force of a torpedo, shattering a lifetime of misbegotten beliefs.”

“Just when the world needs a miracle, Penguin Rep and the Sheen Center is thrilled to supply one!,” shares Mr. Brancato. “Miracle On South Division Street by Tom Dudzick is a warm, life affirming family comedy that ultimately reveals a very powerful, timely and unforgettable message.”

“At the Sheen Center, we cultivate a space where uplifting work of the highest caliber can have a home,” shares MaryLou Pagano, Executive Director. “This play, and this production, fits right in. It reminds us of what brings us together- as opposed to what divides us. And how lucky are we to have the opportunity to partner with our dear friends at Penguin Rep to bring Tom Dudzick’s laugh out loud funny play to new audiences.”

Miracle on South Division Street will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 5pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm.