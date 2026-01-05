Photos: Meet the Cast of SHELTER IN PLACE at The Sgouros Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shelter in Place, Henry Feldman’s new comedy, will receive its World Premiere this month at The Sgouros Theater in the East Village. Check out new photos of the cast.

The production is directed by Joan Kane, with a limited engagement running January 8–25. Opening night is slated for Thursday, January 8.

A Category-3 hurricane is heading toward the Pelican Bay Bed and Breakfast, but the real storm is brewing inside. With a shelter-in-place order in effect, people-pleasing Frank must navigate a guest who doesn’t want to be bothered, a father who’s lost the will to live, and his love-struck son determined to get Frank back with his ex-wife.

Shelter in Place is a family comedy about starting over, accepting your family, and finding your way to happiness… even when there’s nowhere else to go.

The cast features David Cagan, Martin Revere, Jared Ritter, Alyssa Simon, and Haley Watkins.

The creative/production team includes Evan Frank (set), Cat Fisher (costumes), Bruce A! Kraemer (lighting), Ian Wehrle (sound), Lytza Colon (props), and casting by Robin Carus. Produced by Ego Actus Theatre Company.

Shelter in Place runs January 8 - 25 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 90 minutes. The Sgouros Theater (at The Players Theatre), 115 MacDougal St, NYC 10012. Please note there is no elevator, two flights of stairs. Tickets are $68 (fees included) and are available at www.egoactus.com/plays/shelter-in-place.



The Cast of SHELTER IN PLACE

