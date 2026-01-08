Rob McClure and More to Star in SPARE PARTS World Premiere at Theater Row

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David J Glass’ newest play, Spare Parts, will get its World Premiere, directed by Michael Herwitz (Broadway’s Job). It will feature two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, and Matt Walker, with additional cast to be announced. It will begin performances on February 26, run through April 10, and celebrate its opening on March 8, 2026, at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.

“As a scientist and a playwright, I’m drawn to stories where possible discovery collides with consequences for humanity. Spare Parts lives in that collision—where progress, power, and personal identity are inseparable, and every potential solution comes with a dangerous cost.” playwright, David J. Glass

The creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic), Ryan Gamblin (Sound), Zack Lobel (Lighting), Amanda Roberge (Costume), and Sean Frank (Props).

Performances will take place Tuesday - Sunday at 7:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2 PM.