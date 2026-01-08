Lena Dunham to Moderate Jennette McCurdy's HALF HIS AGE Book Tour Launch at The Town Hall

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy Award nominee Lena Dunham will moderate a conversation with best-selling and award-winning writer Jennette McCurdy during the launch event of the book tour for her first novel, Half His Age. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 7pm at The Town Hall.

Jennette McCurdy returns to The Town Hall, this time to celebrate the release of her debut novel: Half His Age (Ballantine Books). From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of I’m Glad My Mom Died comes a sad, funny, thrilling novel about sex, consumerism, class, desire, loneliness, the internet, rage, intimacy, power, and the (oftentimes misguided) lengths we’ll go to in order to get what we want.

All tickets include a SIGNED copy of Half His Age. The author will not be personalizing copies at the event. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the event beginning at 7pm. This event is presented in partnership with Barnes & Noble Booksellers. Tickets begin at $50 and are available now.

Jennette McCurdy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of I’m Glad My Mom Died, winner of the 2023 American Library Association Alex Award. The book has been published in more than thirty countries and has sold more than three million copies. McCurdy is creating, writing, executive producing, and show-running an Apple TV+ series loosely inspired by I’m Glad My Mom Died, starring Jennifer Aniston. Half His Age is her debut novel.