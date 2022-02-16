WINNIE THE POOH Musical Will Return Off-Broadway This Summer

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be returning for six weeks of summer fun beginning June 18th. The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) back to New York City, with performances running through July 31stt at the Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Tickets will go on sale on February 16th. For tickets and more information, visit winniethepoohshow.com.

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was welcomed in New York beginning in October 2021 garnered rave reviews where it was called "A perfect introduction to live theater. It's a captivating adventure with spectacular puppetry," (Mommy Poppins); "Charming and whimsical stage show that Pooh surpasses every expectation I had for it," (The Laughing Place); "Winnie the Pooh is delightfully first-rate," (Theatre Pizzazz); "Irresistible.," (DC Metro Arts); "An hour of bountiful joy," (New York Theatre Guide); "Mesmerizing life-size puppets and original Sherman Brothers tunes, the beautiful new Winnie the Pooh musical is must-see," (Theatrely); "The new 'Winnie the Pooh' musical Is sweeter than honey." (Toy Insider), and "Enchanting!" (Time Out).

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. We persevered through a difficult winter season and have continued to prioritize the safety of all our patrons. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood back to the city so that more families (young and old!) can safely join us during the summer months" said Jonathan Rockefeller.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger's, Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows.

Casting will be announced shortly. The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams Original music and orchestrations by, Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions (lead builder Matthew Lish).

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards.

The production has been praised for its advanced safety measures, including being the first production to partner with a mobile testing facility to provide free rapid testing to those not able to be vaccinated, making it simple for families to return to the live theatre with confidence and ease.

For tickets and information, visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com