Video: Watch Jill Sobule's Final Performance of 'Underdog Victorious' from F*CK7thGRADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following Jill Sobule's tragic passing last week, a new music video from her autobiographical musical F*ck 7th Grade has been shared by her representatives. The clip, taken from an upcoming documentary about the trailblazing artist, sees Sobule performing "Underdog Victorious" from the Drama Desk-nominated musical, alongside Nini Camps, Kristen Henderson, Julie Wolf, and more. Watch the music video here, ahead of the full cast recording on June 6.

Known and loved by cultural and political icons from Lisa Simpson to Bernie Sanders, Jill Sobule’s work was at once deeply personal and socially conscious, seriously funny and derisively tragic. Her most recent project was her autobiographical coming-of-age musical F*ck 7th Grade.

After premiering at New York City’s Wild Project Theater in 2022, the show was rebooted in the Winter of 2023 and again in 2024 (in total it enjoyed four runs, in three years). The original cast recording of the show is set to be released on June 6, alongside a special 30th anniversary red vinyl reissue of her landmark self-titled album, featuring both “I Kissed a Girl” and the alt-rock anthem “Supermodel” featured in the film Clueless.

In a dozen albums spanning three decades of recording, the Denver-born songwriter/guitarist/singer tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, intolerance, and the MAGA movement with her signature wit and soul-bearing authenticity. Jill is considered a pioneer in crowdfunding, constantly explored new models to empower artists in an ever-changing music industry, and was the darling of the “digirati” – Jill has performed at the TED conference more than any other artist. Read her full obituary here.

Comments