Singer-Songwriter Jill Sobule Passes Away at 66

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jill Sobule, the ground-breaking, award-winning, singer-songwriter and fierce human rights activist, who made history with her 1995 single “I Kissed a Girl” as the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20 – died in a house fire early this morning. Jill was 66.

Known and loved by cultural and political icons from Lisa Simpson to Bernie Sanders, Jill Sobule’s work was at once deeply personal and socially conscious, seriously funny and derisively tragic. Her most recent project was her New York Times Critic’s pick, Drama Desk-nominated, autobiographical coming-of-age musical F*ck 7th Grade.

After premiering at New York City’s Wild Project Theater in 2022, the show was rebooted in the Winter of 2023 and again in 2024 (in total it enjoyed four runs, in three years). The original cast recording of the show is set to be released on June 6, alongside a special 30th anniversary red vinyl reissue of her landmark self-titled album, featuring both “I Kissed a Girl” and the alt-rock anthem “Supermodel” featured in the film Clueless.

In a dozen albums spanning three decades of recording, the Denver-born songwriter/guitarist/singer tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, intolerance, and the MAGA movement with her signature wit and soul-bearing authenticity. Jill is considered a pioneer in crowdfunding, constantly explored new models to empower artists in an ever-changing music industry, and was the darling of the “digirati” – Jill has performed at the TED conference more than any other artist.

John Porter, Jill’s manager shared the following statement: “Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Jill’s booking agent, Craig Grossman, noted: “I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond.”

Ken Hertz, Jill’s attorney for decades, added: “Jill wasn’t just a client. She was family to us. She showed up for every birth, every birthday, and every holiday. She performed at our daughter’s wedding, and I was her “tech” when she performed by ZOOM from our living room (while living with us) during the pandemic.”

Tomorrow night (5.2) in Denver at Swallow Hill Music’s Tuft Theater (71 E. Yale Ave., 80120), where Jill was scheduled to perform her “Jill Sobule presents: Songs From F*ck 7th Grade & More” show that very evening, there will be an informal gathering hosted by Ron Bostwick from 105.5 The Colorado Sound (who were presenting two of the three CO shows this weekend). He was also a friend. Folks are encouraged to join their fellow Jill friends & fans to share a story or song. There will be a formal memorial celebrating her life and legacy later this Summer.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, and her beloved nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert and Robert’s wife Irina. She is also survived by numerous beloved cousins and countless friends.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

