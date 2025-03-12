Video: SUMO The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Companyâ€™s New York Premiere

The production runs in the Anspacher Theater through Sunday, March 30.
The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company is presenting the New York premiere of SUMO, a new play written by Lisa Sanaye Dring and directed by Obie Award winner Ralph B. PeÃ±a. SUMO began performances at The Public on Thursday, February 20 and officially opened on Wednesday, March 5. The production runs in the Anspacher Theater through Sunday, March 30. See footage here!Â
Entrenched in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, six men practice, eat, love, play, and ultimately fight. Step into the sacred world of sumo wrestling, with the New York premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dringâ€™s mesmerizing new drama, SUMO.â€¯Akio arrives as an angry, ambitious 18-year-old with a lot to learn. Expecting validation, dominance, and fame, and desperate to move up the ranks, he slams headlong into his fellow wrestlers. With sponsorship money at stake, their bodies on the line, and their futures at risk, the wrestlers struggle to carve themselvesâ€”and one anotherâ€”into the men they dream of being.â€¯SUMO is a thrilling new play set in an elite and rarely explored world. Obie Award winner Ralph B. PeÃ±a directs this powerhouse drama.â€¯
Â
The complete cast of SUMO includes Kris Bona (Kannushi 2), Red ConcepciÃ³n (Fumio), Akira Fukui (Understudy), Michael Hisamoto (So), Ahmad Kamal (Ren), Earl T. Kim (Shinta), Hank Lin (Understudy), Haowen Luo ç½—æµ©é—» (Understudy), David Shih (Mitsuo), Scott Keiji Takeda (Akio), Paco Tolson (Kannushi 1), and Viet Vo (Kannushi 3). SUMO features live taiko drumming by Shih-Wei Wu.
Â
Â