Video: SUMO The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Companyâ€™s New York Premiere

The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company is presenting the New York premiere of SUMO, a new play written by Lisa Sanaye Dring and directed by Obie Award winner Ralph B. PeÃ±a. SUMO began performances at The Public on Thursday, February 20 and officially opened on Wednesday, March 5. The production runs in the Anspacher Theater through Sunday, March 30. See footage here!Â

