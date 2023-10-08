VIDEO: Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews

The play opens officially on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

Covenant is currently in previews and opens officially on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

Watch the cast of Covenant describe the plot of this new play in the video below!

When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he's not the only one with a secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker's Covenant explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth. Tiffany Nichole Greene directs.

A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 16th season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

