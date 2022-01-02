Turn To Flesh Productions Names Emily Elliott As Their New Associate Managing Director

Turn to Flesh Productions (TTF) has announced that Emily Elliott has taken on the role of Associate Managing Director.

"I am more than thrilled to be taking on the role of associate managing director of Turn to Flesh," Elliott says. "I moved to the city in September and the first group of people I met here were the folks from TTF. I attended their first in-person Muse Workshop (since the start of COVID) and, from that moment on, I was hooked. The work this company does to highlight, showcase, and uplift marginalized voices in theatre is incredibly important and exciting and I can't wait to grow with them."



Elliott is a theatre artist and administrator from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2018 she acquired a B.A. in theatre arts and a B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. Ever since then, she has worked in the theatre scene in Milwaukee as an actor, writer, director, dancer, and administrator. In 2020, Emily returned to school for a license in arts administration (also from UW Eau Claire) with the hopes of pursuing a position much like this one.



Some of Elliott's previous administrative roles include Production Manager (Summit Players Theatre), Artistic Director/Founder (Nonsense Theatre Company), and Producer/Project Manager for GEEKcon 2020 (UW Eau Claire). Outside of their administrative work, Elliott is also a playwright and has had several of her shows performed throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Some of the companies that have produced her work include Renaissance Theaterworks, The Masked Collective, and Cooperative Performance. Elliott is currently working on a play for Heroic Theatre Company in Los Angeles that will be taken to the Edinburg Fringe Festival in 2022.



Turn to Flesh is looking forward to having someone on board who specializes in theater production. Elliott's administrative focus will allow for company expansion that will help artists flourish. Adding her to the team will ensure the company can continue to create high-caliber projects and take TTF to the next level as the company continues to grow and establish itself as a unique and immensely creative theatre producer in New York City.