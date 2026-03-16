Photos: SOCIETY Theatre Company Debuts ENTANGLED at HERE Arts Center

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SOCIETY Theatre Company opened the world premiere of ENTANGLED: 12 SCENES IN A CIRCLE K OFF THE I-40 IN NEW MEXICO on Thursday, March 12 at HERE Arts Center. Check out photos of opening night.

The play is written by Mona Mansour and Emily Zemba and directed by Scott Illingworth. The production will run through March 29.

Set at a Circle K gas station off Interstate 40 in the American Southwest, the play follows a series of mysterious events in which time and space appear to shift. Couples break up without warning, and visitors disappear for days after entering the station’s small bathroom. The story blends theories of free will and quantum science with personal encounters and ensemble-driven storytelling.

The cast includes Brian Bock, Hiram Delgado, Christy Escobar, Leslie Fray, Annie Fox, Meredith Garretson, Rosa Gilmore, Caroline Grogan, Stephanie Lane, Keren Lugo, Joshua David Robinson, Alexandra Templer, and Shpend Xani.

The design team includes scenic design by Jacob Bers, lighting design by Lauren Nychelle, costume design by Sandrina Sparagna, and sound design by Avi Amon.

Remaining performances will take place March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 at 8:30 p.m.; March 21 and 28 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; and March 22 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available in advance through HERE Arts Center’s website.

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Jacob Bers & Sandrina Sparagna